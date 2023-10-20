'We Were Buzzing'

COLUMBUS – As much as the role has changed over the years, rarely does a ‘fourth’ line give you this much.

“They have an identity to them,” Head Coach Ryan Huska said of the Flames’ fourth unit, led at centre by Yegor Sharangovich. “All three of them, they're bigger bodies, they all skate well, and I think they have a really good idea of how they have to play to have success.

“Since we've put that line together, you can make an argument for that being our most effective line, for sure.”

If there was ever a time to rag on these labels – to laugh in the face of that frivolous, fourth-line moniker – now would be it. Here, the Flames’ mixture of speed, size and silk is living proof that the order they hop over the boards is nothing more than a silly disposition.

Rather, it’s how they maximize the opportunity they’re given and help the team win games.

In the end, nothing else matters.

“I think it was really a good game for us,” Sharangovich said of Thursday’s victory over the Sabres. “We had a lot of chances to score goals. … I think we played really hard on the puck and we won the battles in the offensive zone and (created) some turnovers.”

Sharangovich – who arrived in Calgary in a swap for Tyler Toffoli back in June – picked up his first point as a Flame last night. It was his protection abilities that maintained possession and set up a Noah Hanifin point shot. When that failed, it was his hockey IQ, his read his play on that picked off an Erik Johnson clearing attempt, before skating into the quiet ice and mailing a beautiful pass to Walker Duehr on the far side.

In what became a 4-3 Flames victory, the Sharangovich unit put together a 62.5% possession rate, while going 7-5 on scoring chances, and recording six of the Flames’ 10 looks from the interior.

“I feel, every game, better and better,” said Sharangovich, who flashed a smile when reminded his assist last night was his first point in Flames colours. “I'm playing more with the puck and am taking more shots.

“It's fun to play with those two guys. We were buzzing last game and we need to play the same way tonight.”