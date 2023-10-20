5 Things - Flames @ Blue Jackets

1. Back-To-Back Attack

For the first time this season, the Flames will play on back-to-back nights.

The group landed in Columbus after posting a resilient 4-3 win last night over the Buffalo Sabres, with an eye on two more points this evening against a rested Blue Jackets squad.

Calgary broke four separate ties in last night’s fixture, going ahead for good on Adam Ruzicka’s second goal in as many games. The Flames winger slotted home a wrist shot from the left wing 4:35 into the third period, 81 seconds after the Sabres had tied the contest.

Head Coach Ryan Huska earned his first road win as an NHL bench boss and was happy with his team’s resiliency postgame.

“That was a good road game against for us,” Huska said. “We were able to keep it up and found a way to win. After they scored, to even it up scoring quickly after that the way we did, that was a big thing for our team, for sure.”