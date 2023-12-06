Say What - 'We Have To Execute'

Greer on starting games on time:

"We have to get better with our starts, we can say it all we want, but we have to execute, and that’s everyone. Right off the bat, every line’s got to go out there, do the simple things, then ease into the game rather than complicate ourselves right away. It’s hard to come back in this league, we’ve had success but we can’t keep relying on that."

On how to wear teams down in the offensive zone:

"We’re a team (that) can produce down the lineup. With our strengths, owning the puck down low, using our defencemen, our defencemen have been helping us produce, so using them in the O-zone to create some offensive chances and just moving our feet. When we’re not moving our feet, not making plays down low, not putting pressure on the defensemen, that’s when we just kind of skate to skate, I guess."