Say What - 'We Have To Execute'

The talk from Wednesday's practice day at Scotiabank Saddledome

16x9

Greer on starting games on time:

"We have to get better with our starts, we can say it all we want, but we have to execute, and that’s everyone. Right off the bat, every line’s got to go out there, do the simple things, then ease into the game rather than complicate ourselves right away. It’s hard to come back in this league, we’ve had success but we can’t keep relying on that."

On how to wear teams down in the offensive zone:

"We’re a team (that) can produce down the lineup. With our strengths, owning the puck down low, using our defencemen, our defencemen have been helping us produce, so using them in the O-zone to create some offensive chances and just moving our feet. When we’re not moving our feet, not making plays down low, not putting pressure on the defensemen, that’s when we just kind of skate to skate, I guess."

"We have to execute"

Huberdeau on lessons learned from the Minnesota game:

"It’s a new day, you know last night was a tough showing in front of our fans, it can’t happen. Lately, we’ve been struggling on our starts, so there’s the thing, we’ve got to be more prepared before the game, come out hard. It’s tough when you play games, always down 1, 2-nothing, trying to chase the game; let’s try to get the lead early, it’ll be good for our team."

On how his line can generate more offence:

"We’re trying to create in the offensive zone, but I think we need movement to do that, we need to create more movement. At the end of the day, if you defend less, you’re going to be in their zone (more). We’ve got to be better in our own zone, get the puck, play in their zone. Our line, we’re good on the rush, but we need to have some more possession time in the offensive zone."

"We have to be more prepared before the game"

Huska on the how playing from behind wears on the group:

"When you’re chasing games, you tend to overplay guys, so you’re going to put your guys that you expect to generate offence on the ice more often probably than they should be. When you’re always chasing a game, those guys at times play too much, whether it’s your forwards or your top defencemen that you’re looking to generate a little offence. That’s a big thing; when you’re playing with the lead, there’s more time for you to get everybody involved in the game, and stay involved in the game."

On what he'd like to see physically from the team:

"It doesn’t need to necessarily be in your makeup that you’re a crusher out there, but you have to be engaged physically, in order for you to make sure you’re in the right mindset, and ready to play the game the proper way. But it also shows everybody around you that you’re ready to go. So, it’s an important part, I don’t think we’ve done a good enough job with that ‘bite’ aspect of th game over the last little while."

"There was no body contact from our group"

