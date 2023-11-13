Say What - 'We Feel Like We've Played Well'

Markstrom on returning to practice:

"It was good. Obviously, it’s always frustrating when you’re not practicing, and you’re not playing games with the guys. It’s been a few days since I had a practice with the team, since we played back-to-back, but it was good to be out there. Body feels good."

On mindset after missing two games:

"I don’t think it changed much, it’s not been three weeks or two weeks, it’s still a short period of time. I was able to skate every day except one day; I feel good now, and I’m excited to get back in there."