Say What - 'We Feel Like We've Played Well'

'It Was Good To Be Out There'
Practice Notebook - 13.11.23
Future Watch Update - 13.11.23
Say What - 'I Believe I Can Play At This Level'
Flames Fall in Ottawa
Say What - 'We're All Excited For Wolfie'
Wolf Gets The Nod In Net
Projected Lineup - Flames @ Senators
5 Things - Flames @ Senators
'I Liked The Pressure'
Say What - 'We Found A Way To Get A Point'
Never. Give. Up.
Say What - 'You Want To Start Off With A Big Win'
'400's A Great Milestone'
Projected Lineup - Flames @ Leafs
5 Things - Flames @ Maple Leafs
Flames Recall Dustin Wolf
FlamesTV Podcast - Connor Zary Catches Fire

Catch up on what was said following Monday practice in Montreal

16x9

Markstrom on returning to practice:

"It was good. Obviously, it’s always frustrating when you’re not practicing, and you’re not playing games with the guys. It’s been a few days since I had a practice with the team, since we played back-to-back, but it was good to be out there. Body feels good."

On mindset after missing two games:

"I don’t think it changed much, it’s not been three weeks or two weeks, it’s still a short period of time. I was able to skate every day except one day; I feel good now, and I’m excited to get back in there."

"Today was nice to get back with the guys"

Greer on returning home to the Montreal area:

"It’s always special, it’s a rink that I grew up dreaming of playing in. I came here several times, just for, you know, whether it was concerts, my brother was on Disney on Ice, I got to see him a few times here. Watching the Habs on TV growing up, it’s a special feeling, always, to come back here and play in this great building."

On playing the Canadiens:

"It’s a really important ‘W’ (to get). We had some solid performances that kind of just slipped away from us; being able to come out here, this last game of the road trip, get a win and then go back home to our fans is going to be important. We know what we need to do to be successful, we’ve seen that time and time again this last segment of games; to be able to do that in 60 minutes is going to be important."

"It's a special feeling"

Huska on putting Huberdeau with Backlund and Coleman at practice:

"When you’re putting your lines together, based on your opponents that you’re playing against, Mikael sees a lot of minutes against good. The way Mikael and Coles are playing will allow Jonathan to be himself a little bit more."

On his team's recent run of results:

"I think there’s still some momentum for us, we had a tough period in the third period in Ottawa but other than that, we did some good things in the first two periods. Three of our last four games, we feel like we’ve played well, we’ve given ourselves chances; there’s been moments or lapses within those games that we have to eliminate from our play, but now it’s shifting gears, again, and getting ourselves ready and excited for tomorrow night."

"He looks pretty good to me"

