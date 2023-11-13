News Feed

Markstrom Returns To Flames Crease

'It Was Good To Be Out There'
Say What - 'We Feel Like We've Played Well'

Future Watch Update - 13.11.23

Say What - 'I Believe I Can Play At This Level'

Wolf Stands Tall But Flames Drop 4-1 Decision

Flames Fall in Ottawa
Say What - 'We're All Excited For Wolfie'

Wolf Gets The Nod In Net Tonight Against Senators

Wolf Gets The Nod In Net
Projected Lineup - Flames @ Senators 11.11.23

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Senators
5 Things - Flames @ Senators 11.11.23

5 Things - Flames @ Senators
Vernon's Confidence, Athleticism, Earned Him Spot in Hall of Fame

'I Liked The Pressure'
Say What - 'We Found A Way To Get A Point'

Never. Give. Up.

Say What - 'You Want To Start Off With A Big Win'

'400's A Great Milestone'

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Leafs

5 Things - Flames @ Maple Leafs 10.11.23

Flames Recall Dustin Wolf

FlamesTV Podcast - Connor Zary on Catching Fire with the Flames

Practice Notebook - 13.11.23

A quick recap from Monday's skate in Montreal

MarkstromNov13
By Torie Peterson
@ToriePeterson CalgaryFlames.com

MONTREAL - After a day off on Sunday, the Flames hit the ice at the Bell Centre for a lengthy practice this morning.

The skate featured all three goalies in attendance, with Jacob Markstrom taking regular reps throughout the practice. The netminder has not played since last Tuesday, with Dan Vladar and Dustin Wolf taking on the netminding responsibilities in the first two games of this all-Canadian swing.

The following lines and pairings were used during Monday morning's skate:

FORWARDS

Adam Ruzicka - Elias Lindholm - Andrew Mangiapane

Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil

Jonathan Huberdeau - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

Yegor Sharangovich - Dillon Dube - Walker Duehr/A.J. Greer

DEFENCE

MacKenzie Weegar - Rasmus Andersson

Noah Hanifin - Chris Tanev

Nikita Zadorov - Nick DeSimone/Dennis Gilbert

GOALTENDERS

Jacob Markstrom

Dan Vladar

Dustin Wolf

The Flames will close out this Eastern Conference road trip on Tuesday when they face off against the Habs at 5 p.m. MT (Sportsnet West, Sportsnet 960).

"Today was nice to get back with the guys"

Markstrom Returns To Flames Crease

