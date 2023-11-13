Practice Notebook - 13.11.23

MONTREAL - After a day off on Sunday, the Flames hit the ice at the Bell Centre for a lengthy practice this morning.
The skate featured all three goalies in attendance, with Jacob Markstrom taking regular reps throughout the practice. The netminder has not played since last Tuesday, with Dan Vladar and Dustin Wolf taking on the netminding responsibilities in the first two games of this all-Canadian swing.
The following lines and pairings were used during Monday morning's skate:
FORWARDS
Adam Ruzicka - Elias Lindholm - Andrew Mangiapane
Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil
Jonathan Huberdeau - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman
Yegor Sharangovich - Dillon Dube - Walker Duehr/A.J. Greer
DEFENCE
MacKenzie Weegar - Rasmus Andersson
Noah Hanifin - Chris Tanev
Nikita Zadorov - Nick DeSimone/Dennis Gilbert
GOALTENDERS
Jacob Markstrom
Dan Vladar
Dustin Wolf
The Flames will close out this Eastern Conference road trip on Tuesday when they face off against the Habs at 5 p.m. MT (Sportsnet West, Sportsnet 960).