Practice Notebook - 13.11.23

MONTREAL - After a day off on Sunday, the Flames hit the ice at the Bell Centre for a lengthy practice this morning.

The skate featured all three goalies in attendance, with Jacob Markstrom taking regular reps throughout the practice. The netminder has not played since last Tuesday, with Dan Vladar and Dustin Wolf taking on the netminding responsibilities in the first two games of this all-Canadian swing.

The following lines and pairings were used during Monday morning's skate:

FORWARDS

Adam Ruzicka - Elias Lindholm - Andrew Mangiapane

Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil

Jonathan Huberdeau - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

Yegor Sharangovich - Dillon Dube - Walker Duehr/A.J. Greer

DEFENCE

MacKenzie Weegar - Rasmus Andersson

Noah Hanifin - Chris Tanev

Nikita Zadorov - Nick DeSimone/Dennis Gilbert

GOALTENDERS

Jacob Markstrom

Dan Vladar

Dustin Wolf

The Flames will close out this Eastern Conference road trip on Tuesday when they face off against the Habs at 5 p.m. MT (Sportsnet West, Sportsnet 960).