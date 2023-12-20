Say What - 'We Feed Off It'

Hanifin on what two wins in California would mean:

"It’d be huge; we’ve been playing some really good hockey as of late and it’s heading in the right direction. Christmas break is obviously that marking point that most teams look at to see where they’re at, so if we can get over .500 and closer to that wild card spot, it’s a good position for us."

On what the team has been doing better defensively of late:

"We haven’t been giving up too much off the rush, even if you look at last game, Florida’s a really fast transition team. I think a lot of that just comes from the back-checking from our forwards, just the compete and hard work. There are going to be mistakes here and there with the structure in the D zone, but I think just the work ethic has been huge for us."