Say What - 'Treat It Like A Playoff Game'

Ryan Huska on tonight's challenge in Dallas:

"We have a great opportunity. We can leave this trip above .500, and that’s important, and we’re playing arguably the best team on this trip tonight. I think our players are looking forward to it. It gives us a chance to play in a tough building, against a very good team, to try and finish the trip on the right note."

On how goaltending decisions are made:

"Jason (LaBarbera) does a lot of work on buildings, and who’s playing well against certain teams. There’s all sorts of different things that come into it - upcoming opponents - we look to put the guys in situations where we think one, they’re going to be at their best, two, they have the proper rest and three, is there a situation where someone’s going to give us a slight advantage to win. This trip’s been harder, because both guys have been out of this world. They’ve been great for us, and they’ve given us chances to win every night they’ve been in the net. I know Vladdy’s going to do the same for us tonight."

On the penalty-kill's recent run of form:

"I think Trent (Cull) has done a really good job of bringing the guys together, and making sure we’re not giving up the quality of chances that we were before. Your penalty kill has changed over the years, where powerplays have gotten significantly better - I think Dallas has the best penalty kill right now, it’s around 84%, it used to be significantly higher - you just want to make sure the kill does a good job of generating momentum for our team. Whether it’s bringing pressure, making a kill like we had in Carolina. The one challenge that we have for our guys is to stay out of the box, there’s been too much of that over the last little while for us. Against the better teams in the league in particular, if you’re taking more than two to three - max - penalties, you’re not going to win a game. Our team is physical, our team has to play hard - that’s the way we are, that’s the way we’re built - but we have to do it in a manner that keeps us out of the penalty box."