Say What - 'Treat It Like A Playoff Game'

Mikael Backlund on finishing the road trip strong:
"We have a good chance here now to make it a good trip, played some really good teams and if we can get a win here tonight, it’ll be a really good trip. It’s exciting times, going home with 20 games left. Just gotta leave it all out there. Really excited for tonight."
On the group's energy level:
"We feel good. Came off the break going into this road trip, which is a lot better than if it had been in late January - before the break - we could have talked about fatigue then. I think now the guys, coming off of the break, everyone’s really excited and refreshed. We have a good opportunity to make it a good trip."
On building off the Philadelphia win:
"I thought we played with a good pace, more our style our game. It was our fastest game this trip, since coming back from the break. I think we can be even better tonight, especially on the forecheck - create more - and be at times, a little more simple in the neutral zone, turning less pucks over, being more direct. Last game was definitely a step in the right direction."