Say What - 'Tight Game Until The End'

Connor Zary on losing in OT to the Red Wings:

"It always sucks, obviously, the bright spot is getting one point, but I think all of us in this room want to win games, whether that’s in overtime, whether that’s in the first 60, I think we’ve got to pride ourselves in doing that. I thought for most of the game, we were good, we came out hard, we let up a little bit - then it was kind of a back-and-forth game. I think we took it to them in the third period for sure. It’s something just for us to clean up moving forward, we don’t want to lose games against anyone."

On his powerplay goal:

"Anytime you score, it feels good, and especially in those situations late in the game, to tie it up, it feels good. I think for me, it's just keep doing the right things, keep playing how I'm playing and keep plugging away, and they'll fall. Just got to keep creating chances and moving my feet; that's the way my game needs to be all the time."