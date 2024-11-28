Say What - 'Tight Game Until The End'

What was said following the Flames' OT setback in Detroit

2-1
By Calgary Flames Staff
Connor Zary on losing in OT to the Red Wings:

"It always sucks, obviously, the bright spot is getting one point, but I think all of us in this room want to win games, whether that’s in overtime, whether that’s in the first 60, I think we’ve got to pride ourselves in doing that. I thought for most of the game, we were good, we came out hard, we let up a little bit - then it was kind of a back-and-forth game. I think we took it to them in the third period for sure. It’s something just for us to clean up moving forward, we don’t want to lose games against anyone."

On his powerplay goal:

"Anytime you score, it feels good, and especially in those situations late in the game, to tie it up, it feels good. I think for me, it's just keep doing the right things, keep playing how I'm playing and keep plugging away, and they'll fall. Just got to keep creating chances and moving my feet; that's the way my game needs to be all the time."

Mikael Backlund on the OT setback in Detroit:

"I don’t think it was our best game. I didn’t think we got, until the third, really, some pressure. We can play better than we did tonight. But it was a tight game until the end. We got a big point. To get a point when you don’t play well, it’s big. But we’ve lost too many on the road now, it’s time to win a road game."

On Dan Vladar's night in goal:

"Vladdy played really well, he was solid tonight. He made some big saves, even early in the third he made some big saves to keep us in. He had a really good night tonight."

Ryan Huska on the night overall:

"I thought it was a hard game, both ways. Again, a typical game for us, there wasn’t a lot of room on the ice, I’m happy the guys stuck with it. We’ve talked a lot about our powerplay, and now we’re talking about it in a positive way, so that was a big goal for us tonight."

On Zary's progression as a player:

"I think that’s the hope with all your young players, that they’re going to watch some of the older guys around them, and they’re going to take steps along the way. That’s part of our job as a staff, is to make sure they develop, and it’s part of the player’s job to make sure they’re putting in the work, and Connor has done that this year. His game has taken steps. It keeps getting harder as the season goes on, so it’s going to be a really good challenge for him to keep improving."

