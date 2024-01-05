Say What - 'That's Our Recipe'

What was talked about following an impressive 6-3 win over the Preds

By Calgary Flames Staff
Blake Coleman on the four-goal first period:

“We've had some good starts. We knew it was a matter of time - at some point, we'd start scoring first. We've been able to get out ahead on the road trip here and have been able to hold onto leads. It's a lot easier to win on the road if you can get up early.”

On how the rest of the game played out:

“I thought we were the better team for the most part. Early in the third, they get that kind of fluky bounce and that took the air out a little bit. But aside from that, I thought we were pretty well in control. We got the saves when we needed them. A couple nice goals early on to give us that momentum. But I thought the energy and the jump was pretty evident pretty much from puck drop.”

On six different goal-scorers contributing:

“Flames hockey. That's our recipe. When we've got everybody going, we're a really tough team to beat. You can see it tonight. Every line, every D pair was contributing. Goalie depth. We showed kind of what we are tonight. It's difficult to show that every game, but we've got to dig down and find ways to do that if we're going to string some more together and get back in this playoff race.”

On moving above .500:

“It's good to get over the hump. We've got to stay there. We've got two good road tests to finish it off, a couple day games here. You win those two games, you go back home feeling pretty good.”

Connor Zary on an impressive road effort:

“I think we came out pretty hard and we took control of the game and obviously got the lead, and we were able to play with the lead. I think that's something we want to do more of - we've had a lot of come-from-behind wins and whatnot in the first half of the season, so it's nice to play with the lead and keep the lead, I think that's always good.”

On scoring a key goal and recent conversations with the coaching staff:

“I felt good tonight. The last two games I maybe felt a little off. I didn't think I really had my game and I think I didn't have my best couple games. It was a good reset for me yesterday and then coming in to chat with Husk a little bit, get back to my game and be a little bit more direct with my game and faster with my pace and I think that helped me tonight.”

Head Coach Ryan Huska on his meeting with Zary:

“It was just little reminders as to what makes him a good hockey player and something that we need to see consistently. A little bit of our conversation was how the league is going to get harder - all games that he's going to be playing, so he's going to notice a jump in the play from a lot of the older players. They'll start to raise their level now and he's going to have to find a way to raise his. I thought early in this game, that line - again - was an effective line for us.”

On the status of Dennis Gilbert, who left late after a scary collision:

“I haven't talked to (Head Sports Physiotherapist) Kent (Kobelka) yet. I see him moving around now, so I think he's going to be fine. He'll just have to go through protocol is what I assume right now.”

On climbing above the .500 mark:

“We've been in this situation a few times where we've got to it and then we would lose that next game and find ourselves having to dig out again. We want to try and gain a little bit of traction with stringing points together, so it becomes important. That next game now becomes the most important game of the year for us.”

