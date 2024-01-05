Say What - 'That's Our Recipe'

Blake Coleman on the four-goal first period:

“We've had some good starts. We knew it was a matter of time - at some point, we'd start scoring first. We've been able to get out ahead on the road trip here and have been able to hold onto leads. It's a lot easier to win on the road if you can get up early.”

On how the rest of the game played out:

“I thought we were the better team for the most part. Early in the third, they get that kind of fluky bounce and that took the air out a little bit. But aside from that, I thought we were pretty well in control. We got the saves when we needed them. A couple nice goals early on to give us that momentum. But I thought the energy and the jump was pretty evident pretty much from puck drop.”

On six different goal-scorers contributing:

“Flames hockey. That's our recipe. When we've got everybody going, we're a really tough team to beat. You can see it tonight. Every line, every D pair was contributing. Goalie depth. We showed kind of what we are tonight. It's difficult to show that every game, but we've got to dig down and find ways to do that if we're going to string some more together and get back in this playoff race.”

On moving above .500:

“It's good to get over the hump. We've got to stay there. We've got two good road tests to finish it off, a couple day games here. You win those two games, you go back home feeling pretty good.”