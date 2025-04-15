Say What - 'Something To Play For'

The buzz ahead of Tuesday's huge tilt against Vegas

2-1
By Calgary Flames Staff
Nazem Kadri on the next must-win game:

"Hey, it’s a similar story every day. We’re fighting, we’re going to keep fighting. Feel like we’ve got a good game plan, gotta go out there and execute like we have been."

On treating every game as a winnable contest:

"You’ve got to approach every single one like that. I feel like mentally, if you’re not committed to the process and to winning the game, your results probably aren’t going to follow. Bit of an unlucky bounce the last time they were in here, hopefully we can get a bounce like that today."

On the fans around Calgary rallying around the team:

"We had to make some people believe a little bit along the way, but down the stretch here, it reminds you of playoff hockey. Sun’s shining, got some nice weather outside. People are on patios, driving to games in their Flames jerseys. It’s good to see, and you can feel the excitement. We want to deliver."

On having Adam Klapka on his wing:

"He understands his role. He’s got some skill along the way. He knows that he’s a hard-nosed player and when he’s playing with two guys that need the puck, he makes sure to get us the puck. I think he’s receptive as well - wants to learn - asking me what he can do better. You always appreciate that from a young player."

Rasmus Andersson on the mindset ahead of tonight's game:

"We gotta take care of what we can take care of. We play Vegas tonight, and that’s all we can focus on."

On staying in the playoff race into the final week of the regular season:

"It’s fun. We’re Game 81 tonight and we’ve still got something to play for. Obviously, we all wish we would have been higher in the standings but the reality is, we still have something to play for. If we win tonight - and hopefully get some results with us - we got everything in our own hands going down to L.A."

On the close-knit dressing room he shares with his teammates:

"The group has been amazing all year, we’ve got a really close group in here. We don’t really let the outside noise affect us at all. We’ve always believed since Day 1. Except for the people in this room and the guys upstairs, I don’t think there was a lot of people that gave us even a chance. That’s what brings a group together, it’s been amazing to be part of this group."

Ryan Huska on his group's journey through the first 80 games of the season:

"They’ve done a lot of great things along the way. I think the belief is the number-one thing, them playing as a team is probably number two. I don’t feel like we’re at the point of talking about how proud we are of the team right now. It’s making sure we’re ready to do the job that we have to do tonight, to give ourselves that chance to keep playing forward."

On getting up for tonight's contest against the Golden Knights:

"If you can’t get excited for a game like tonight - for us, for what’s on the line - then maybe there’s something wrong. Number two, we’ve been in these situations pretty much all year. I don’t know if there’s a team that’s played in more one-goal games than we have, or been in situations where the games have been tight as the ones we’ve played in. So I feel like because of that, it’s nothing different for our players. And then when you factor in the excitement of where we are and the opportunity that’s in front of is, it’s the same, but it’s not the same, is maybe the best way I can put it. So many times we’ve been in this situation, and how we have to understand and recognize the importance of playing in tight games."

On what his group can do to activate the C of Red:

"Energy. If we’re quick with the puck, and we’re fast with our transition game. Coaches will talk about if you can ‘three-quarter ice’ a team, that means you just keep them on their heels and you keep coming at them, those are situations where the crowd starts to get more and more involved. Of course, there’s the physical play and finishing hits that the crowd gets more involved in. When one does it, the other does it, so then we would feed off them, and you’re able to kind of build on that momentum."

