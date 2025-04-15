Say What - 'Something To Play For'

Nazem Kadri on the next must-win game:

"Hey, it’s a similar story every day. We’re fighting, we’re going to keep fighting. Feel like we’ve got a good game plan, gotta go out there and execute like we have been."

On treating every game as a winnable contest:

"You’ve got to approach every single one like that. I feel like mentally, if you’re not committed to the process and to winning the game, your results probably aren’t going to follow. Bit of an unlucky bounce the last time they were in here, hopefully we can get a bounce like that today."

On the fans around Calgary rallying around the team:

"We had to make some people believe a little bit along the way, but down the stretch here, it reminds you of playoff hockey. Sun’s shining, got some nice weather outside. People are on patios, driving to games in their Flames jerseys. It’s good to see, and you can feel the excitement. We want to deliver."

On having Adam Klapka on his wing:

"He understands his role. He’s got some skill along the way. He knows that he’s a hard-nosed player and when he’s playing with two guys that need the puck, he makes sure to get us the puck. I think he’s receptive as well - wants to learn - asking me what he can do better. You always appreciate that from a young player."