Say What - 'Something For Us To Build On'

What was said following the Flames' 3-2 OT victory in Anaheim

By Calgary Flames Staff
Jonathan Huberdeau on grinding out an OT win:

"It was big for us, coming in and (getting) a good win. It took everything, but I thought we had a lot of chances tonight, and finally got rewarded with a good bounce at the end."

On getting two points in front of the moms:

"I can’t wait to hear how was their day and stuff, and I think obviously finishing it with a win, it was great. I hope they had a good time, right back at it tomorrow for another one."

On seeing Connor Zary leave the game due to injury:

"It’s never easy. We’ve been unfortunate this year, I feel like - I don’t know what he has exactly - but it looked like the knee from what we saw. It’s tough, I mean it’s never easy, especially when he’s playing well, he’s playing with confidence. It’s tough to see a guy go down. It’s part of the game, but it’s sad."

Nazem Kadri on winning the first game of the Moms Trip:

"It’s always nice to get a win, especially in front of the moms. I think it’s a little more extra incentive, sounds like they had themselves a bit of a day, so it’s nice to see them enjoying themselves."

On the game overall:

"I thought it was great, a little choppy throughout the middle portion of the game, but I think we came out strong, we finished strong. Nice to get the PP going with a nice goal there. We’ll certainly take those two points on the road, they were tough to get tonight."

MacKenzie Weegar on the OT win over the Ducks:

"It was a gritty road game for us. I thought for the most part, we played a pretty solid game tonight. We came out the right way, and obviously momentum changes throughout the game, and you know, it’s in their building, so obviously they’re going to have a little pushback. Wolfie made some big saves when he needed to. The powerplay in overtime was great. The moms are having a blast out here. It’s a great win."

On losing Zary to injury:

"That’s tough. He’s a huge part of this team. He’s a helluva player, he’s a great kid. When you see a player like that go down like that, you kinda rally the team and rally the troops to get a win for him."

On getting bounces and rewarded for hard work:

"The last few games, I thought we’ve played good, but we’ve kinda found a way to get on the short end of the stick. When you get a couple bounces - off my pad like that - I don’t even know how that overtime goal went in, you know. Those bounces are great, but we earned those chances, we worked hard for those chances. The game’s fair, so I thought we worked hard; we were on the other side of those bounces, and we’ll take them when we can."

Ryan Huska on having the moms with the team:

"You know when someone leaves the dressing room, ‘cause there’s a big roar from the moms. But I think that’s a cool thing, and I’m glad they were able to help us get a win tonight."

On the victory over Anaheim:

"I really liked the start. They picked it up at the end of the first period, and I thought we were on our heels a little bit, but we stuck with it. So it was another road game where we found a way to win - that’s three of our last four after struggling on the road for a bit - so it’s something for us to build on."

On how he was impressed by his team rallying after Zary's injury:

"Absolutely, even Jakob jumping in there like he did. That’s out of the comfort zone for a player like that, but it’s important. I really do feel that way."

