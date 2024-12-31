Say What - 'Skating Right Off The Start'

Jonathan Huberdeau on facing the Canucks:

"I think coming back home could be great for us. It’s going to be a hard game, they’re a top team, they’ve got big defencemen and stuff. Even though they’re missing their top D, it doesn’t matter. We’ve got to approach that and be ready to go, and get on their defencemen, that’s going to be huge for us. And play hard, I think we’ve been good at home for a reason. We’ve got to be skating right off the start."

On Quinn Hughes' absence in the Vancouver lineup:

"Any team, you take (away) the number-one defenceman, it’s going to change the team. In that situation, there’s other guys that step up. It’s like everybody, when somebody gets hurt, other guys play more and play better, so that’s what they’re going to try to do, and I think it’s for us to kinda manage that, and play our game. We’ve just got to play the Flames game, that’s the hard game, reload and be all over them all game long."

On his recent spell of offensive success:

"I’m just playing game by game. If you think about it in the season, there’s going to be ups and downs; when I started this season, you wouldn’t think I would get some points like that. It’s going well lately, I’ve got to keep going like I’m going, playing a two-way game. That’s what I want to do."