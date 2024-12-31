Say What - 'Skating Right Off The Start'

What was discussed ahead of the New Year's Eve battle against the Canucks

2-1
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

Rasmus Andersson on returning home for a New Year's Eve tilt:

"It felt like it was a long time ago that we played at home. This game is always exciting, it’s exciting for us and the fans. Let’s close out 2024 in a good way."

On Jonathan Huberdeau being on an offensive run:

"He’s a great person and a great guy, just super-happy for him that he’s scoring a few important goals for us. The month of December, he’s been really good - we’re kinda joking around that he’s a power forward now - but it’s all fun, super-happy for him that he found his groove."

"It's exciting for us and the fans"

Jonathan Huberdeau on facing the Canucks:

"I think coming back home could be great for us. It’s going to be a hard game, they’re a top team, they’ve got big defencemen and stuff. Even though they’re missing their top D, it doesn’t matter. We’ve got to approach that and be ready to go, and get on their defencemen, that’s going to be huge for us. And play hard, I think we’ve been good at home for a reason. We’ve got to be skating right off the start."

On Quinn Hughes' absence in the Vancouver lineup:

"Any team, you take (away) the number-one defenceman, it’s going to change the team. In that situation, there’s other guys that step up. It’s like everybody, when somebody gets hurt, other guys play more and play better, so that’s what they’re going to try to do, and I think it’s for us to kinda manage that, and play our game. We’ve just got to play the Flames game, that’s the hard game, reload and be all over them all game long."

On his recent spell of offensive success:

"I’m just playing game by game. If you think about it in the season, there’s going to be ups and downs; when I started this season, you wouldn’t think I would get some points like that. It’s going well lately, I’ve got to keep going like I’m going, playing a two-way game. That’s what I want to do."

"They call me 'Johnny Power Forward' now"

Ryan Huska on Huberdeau's recent success on the scoresheet:

"When he went through his struggles here, whether it’s the first year or last year - whatever the case may be - he’s always carried himself the same way. What he’s done is try to make himself a better player away from the puck. I think his mindset’s been really good all along, that ‘hey, things aren’t really going offensively for me, so I’m going to become a better player in different areas.’ I’m proud of him for that, that is a hard thing for a guy to do. But now, I think you’re seeing from him - whether it’s the offensive swagger or whatever you want to call it - that’s back, even in the way he handles himself, his demeanour, everything about him. So I think over this stretch run, he’s made himself a really good 200-foot player that we rely on in every situation."

On tonight's battle against the Canucks:

"We need to work, we need to make sure we’re playing this game with pace, and we need to make sure we are ready to go from the opening face-off."

"His mindset has been really good all along"

News Feed

5 Things - Flames vs. Canucks

'Revert To Shot Volume'

Future Watch Update - 30.12.24

Say What - 'Weren't Able To Find Offence'

Flames Fall To Golden Knights

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Golden Knights

WJC Recap - 29.12.24

'Good Feeling To Be Trusted'

Say What - 'Get The Momentum'

5 Things - Flames @ Golden Knights

Chomp, Chomp!

Say What - 'Probably Our Best Line'

Game Day Notebook - 28.12.24

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Sharks

Say What - 'We're In Striking Distance'

5 Things - Flames @ Sharks

WJC Recap - 27.12.24

'Going To Be Tough Road Games'