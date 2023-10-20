Say What - 'Saw A Lot of Character'

Coleman on a big third period to secure the win:

“I thought we were resilient. Every time we grabbed some momentum, they seemed to grab it back. Just stuck with it. I thought we were the better team 5-on-5. A few too many penalties, but kills and big saves from Vladdy kept us there. I think we've been building the right way and I think we deserved to finally get a road win.”

On the progression in the team’s game on this road trip:

“I think we've gotten better each game as it's gone here. I think we've really built consistently and maybe a little bit of chemistry starting to form with some guys, but I thought we deserved a much better fate in Washington. We just weren't coming up with the big moments and tonight we were.”

On the play of Gilbert that led to his goal?

“That’s a little Dennis. I read a newspaper clipping this morning that it's Buffalo's hometown kid. It’s true, you can look it up! No, that's all him. He made a great play. He outmuscled a guy for the puck two, three times and stuck with it, led the rush and obviously a good pass from Matty. Wasn't much for me to do but get it on net.”

Was he surprised Coronato dished off to him on the goal?

“My shot vs. his... it's a REAL toss-up, so... (laughs).”

Huberdeau on getting the W:

“It's a lot of character and it's nice to see. They came back and Dubes worked really hard on that goal and won the battle. You saw a lot of character from the guys. That's a big team win and it's a good team on the other side, so we're happy.”

On the momentum shifts in this one:

“I thought in Washington we worked hard and deserved better. Tonight... We didn't think negative. We stuck with it and that's a huge team win for us and on a back-to-back, we've got to be ready for tomorrow.”

Ruzicka on being promoted to the first powerplay unit:

“As you can see, I'm a pretty big boy, so I'm there for the goalie not to see the puck and clean up some rebounds - obviously, make some plays as well, but when you're on the first powerplay, you've got to make some plays. The majority of the work is net-front and screen the goalie.”

Vladar on how it played out:

“Obviously, from my end, tough start. I haven't played in a while and was just battling in the first period. As it went on, I just started feeling better and better and I'm happy the guys were there for me, blocking shots. Great result. First win of the road trip and we've just got to keep this going.”

On battling through an illness earlier this week:

“My body was struggling. I had the flu and I wanted to play even the last game, but I didn't feel it was best for the team. I had to battle through, I had two days to recover, and I did everything I could to be ready for today.”

On the win helping build confidence:

“It's huge. I didn't play for a while and after that first period, I didn't have a lot of shots with two rough goals. I just had to battle through and I'm happy the guys helped me out. Just got to keep this going. Good win for us.”

Huska on what he saw from his group:

“That was a good road game against for us. I thought it was similar to how we played in Washington, which is a nice sign for us. We were able to keep it up and found a way to win. After they scored to even it up scoring quickly after that the way we did, that was a big thing for our team, for sure.”

Has Ruzicka earned the promotion with his strong play?

“I think at this point he has. When you look at his body of work to start with, if he's not a point a game, he's just under it. I feel like he's skating now more consistently than we've seen in the past and that's something we need from him, because he helps our team when he plays this way.”