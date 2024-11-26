Say What - 'Ran Out Of Time'

Rasmus Andersson on the loss in Ottawa

"It’s hard to win when you have 20 penalty minutes, right? It’s one-third of the game in the penalty box. They have a good powerplay. I didn’t think we were playing our best, even at 5-on-5, I think they were a desperate team, they were a little bit more desperate than us to start."

On the comeback attempt in the third:

"I think we just ran out of time, honestly. The last PK ends with three-and-a-half to go, and we’ve got to score two goals. We gave it our all until the end. It’s one of these games that you just leave behind you, and you move on."