Say What - 'Ran Out Of Time'

What was said following the Flames' 4-3 loss in Ottawa

2-1
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

Rasmus Andersson on the loss in Ottawa

"It’s hard to win when you have 20 penalty minutes, right? It’s one-third of the game in the penalty box. They have a good powerplay. I didn’t think we were playing our best, even at 5-on-5, I think they were a desperate team, they were a little bit more desperate than us to start."

On the comeback attempt in the third:

"I think we just ran out of time, honestly. The last PK ends with three-and-a-half to go, and we’ve got to score two goals. We gave it our all until the end. It’s one of these games that you just leave behind you, and you move on."

Nazem Kadri on the loss to the Senators:

"It was a bit of a funny game. A little bit odd with all the penalties, some challenges, some whistles. The rhythm wasn’t great. You’re in the box for a full period, I don’t think you’re going to win many games. It was a great fight by us, we stayed in it, but we’ve got to be more disciplined."

On what his group showed at even strength:

"I think we had some opportunities, we’d (have) liked a little bit more zone time. We had some looks, he made some saves and unfortunately, we were just a little bit too late tonight.

Ryan Huska on the 4-3 setback in Ottawa:

"We took eight minor penalties. I don’t care what league you’re in, you’re not going to win a hockey game, or give yourself a chance to win. But hey, five on five, we did some things and there was a fight right to the end, which I’m pretty proud of our group. But we didn’t really give ourselves a chance with the amount of penalties we were taking tonight."

