Say What - 'Put This One In The Garbage'

4-1 loss to the Kings

By Calgary Flames Staff
Jonathan Huberdeau on what went wrong:

“They're a good team. They showed it tonight. I think we've got to give a better effort to get some wins and at least compete against a team like that. We just put this one in the garbage, go back tomorrow and be better.”

On how difficult it is to play against LA’s 1-3-1 trap:

“Yeah. It is (difficult). They play the trap, 1-3-1, and we know what kind of game it's going to be. But we played good against them all year, so there was no excuses on that. We've got to play that game, play that tight game and get pucks in and we didn't do that for 60 minutes.

“You need to get some speed and we were a little slower tonight, so we had a hard time getting into their zone  and like I said, when you don't get enough speed, they can get back and transition into our zone.”

Daniil Miromanov’s thoughts on the loss:

“I don't think we were quite ready for them tonight. They came out hard and were on top of us early. We weren't really efficient with our transition game and breakouts. They were on top of our sticks and bodies and also, I feel like we were turning over the puck in the grey zones. We've just got to quickly re-group here, learn from our mistakes and we've got to keep going. It's a short turnaround here - back at it tomorrow night in Anaheim - so we've got to learn what we've got to do, keep moving forward and this last little stretch, we've got to really dial it in here.

“They were taking away the lanes and were quick jumping on us. It's our job to feed the forwards, to be good on the breakouts and have that great transition, the great first pass. We weren't sharp today, especially in the first period, especially the beginning. Credit to them. They came out hard and we have to really bounce back, get a great night's sleep, get some rest and be ready tomorrow.”

Head Coach Ryan Huska on the difference in this one:

“I don't think we were competitive enough in the first two periods. Third period, I thought we started to skate a little bit and we had some more zone time than we had in the first two periods. But I think a lot of it came down to the competitive side and not clean or crisp with the puck.”

Huska on a tough night in the neutral zone:

“I felt like we were slow overall and that really starts in your zone - whether that's the speed that we're moving the puck (with) or how we're moving our feet. I found that we stood around a lot in the first period. Their neutral zone was good tonight; I thought we did a good job with it. But I thought we played into it a little bit because that we played the game at.”

