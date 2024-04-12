Say What - 'Put This One In The Garbage'

Jonathan Huberdeau on what went wrong:

“They're a good team. They showed it tonight. I think we've got to give a better effort to get some wins and at least compete against a team like that. We just put this one in the garbage, go back tomorrow and be better.”

On how difficult it is to play against LA’s 1-3-1 trap:

“Yeah. It is (difficult). They play the trap, 1-3-1, and we know what kind of game it's going to be. But we played good against them all year, so there was no excuses on that. We've got to play that game, play that tight game and get pucks in and we didn't do that for 60 minutes.

“You need to get some speed and we were a little slower tonight, so we had a hard time getting into their zone and like I said, when you don't get enough speed, they can get back and transition into our zone.”