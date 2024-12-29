Say What - 'Probably Our Best Line'

Head Coach Ryan Huska on getting the W:
“I liked our game tonight. The first five minutes, I thought we were on our heels a little bit - maybe to be expected after the kind of break that we had. But then I thought we played a solid 50 minutes. And then at the end, to be expected, they pushed and we got the saves we needed and we had some good plays with some of our players in front of Wolfie at the end to allow us to get to the 3-1 point.”
On the Flames denying the red line:
“I think that was one of the strengths of our game tonight. I thought we were fast because of how hard we were coming back through the neutral zone. We didn't give them a lot of space early on and that's a credit to a lot of our players for their commitment to playing away from the puck, because it led us to be a quicker team with the puck tonight.”
On Huberdeau, Kadri and Pospisil stirring the drink again tonight:
“That line as a whole has been playing very well for us lately. You almost feel like now that they know each and every night they're going to be a threat for us, but they're also guys that we rely on at the other end of the ice for us as well. For a coach, that's probably the more important thing - players will tell you it's the other way around - but I think since we put that line together, they've been consistent and probably our best line.”