Say What - 'Probably Our Best Line'

Dustin Wolf on how the game played out:

“I thought our team was terrific out there tonight. The first 40 minutes, we were in their zone pretty much the entire game. They had some pushback in the third, which is to be expected, but we did a great job in our d-zone limiting the opportunities against, and I'm glad we got the win.”

On getting the win back home in California:

“Our road games have been a struggle for us this year, but we all came in here rested off a long break and for myself, it feels good to come home. I watched so many hockey games in this arena and I like to think it gives you a little extra jump. It was cool to have some family in the crowd and it's cool to see how last year the arena wasn't as full, and it was pretty cool to see it pretty much sold out tonight just like it used to be.”

On the extended stretch without seeing a shot in the first period:

“I was just trying to have fun watching the guys go to work down there and you know what? That's the way hockey goes sometimes - you can be peppered for 15 minutes, or you can see nothing. You've just got to try and focus on when the next shot is going to come and our team did a great job tonight.”