Say What - 'Probably Our Best Line'

What was talked about following a 3-1 win over the Sharks

2-1
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

Jonathan Huberdeau on picking up the win:

“I think we played well. They had their surge, but I think we (stuck) with it. Wolfie was great tonight making some good saves. Guys blocked some shots, too, and that's the style of game - 2-1 going into the third period, that's our team. We defended well and came out with a big win.”

On his two-goal night and red-hot month of December:

“Good bounce. The first one, a little tip. And obviously the empty net at the end, didn't know there was not a lot of time left. But yeah, I think just playing my game. Obviously, it's going in right now, so hopefully it's going to keep going.”

"That's our team. We defended well and came out with a big win"

Dustin Wolf on how the game played out:

“I thought our team was terrific out there tonight. The first 40 minutes, we were in their zone pretty much the entire game. They had some pushback in the third, which is to be expected, but we did a great job in our d-zone limiting the opportunities against, and I'm glad we got the win.”

On getting the win back home in California:

“Our road games have been a struggle for us this year, but we all came in here rested off a long break and for myself, it feels good to come home. I watched so many hockey games in this arena and I like to think it gives you a little extra jump. It was cool to have some family in the crowd and it's cool to see how last year the arena wasn't as full, and it was pretty cool to see it pretty much sold out tonight just like it used to be.”

On the extended stretch without seeing a shot in the first period:

“I was just trying to have fun watching the guys go to work down there and you know what? That's the way hockey goes sometimes - you can be peppered for 15 minutes, or you can see nothing. You've just got to try and focus on when the next shot is going to come and our team did a great job tonight.”

"I thought our team was terrific out there tonight"

Mikael Backlund on a strong effort out of the Christmas break:

“I thought the effort was there. We played with some pace. It was a good road win. We've struggled a bit on the road this year and it's nice to win two in a row now. Coming out of the break, it was a big effort - grind all the way to the end. Really good effort tonight.”

On defended well and protecting the neutral zone:

“I thought we did good job. We talked about it before, they're a skilled team; a highly skilled team and they're quick and really dangerous off the rush. We talked about that, being really solid in the neutral zone and not turning pucks over and I thought we did a good job of that tonight. And at the same time, transition the other way when we got the puck back. We played fast through the neutral zone, I thought.”

"I thought we played a patient game and stuck with it all night"

Head Coach Ryan Huska on getting the W:

“I liked our game tonight. The first five minutes, I thought we were on our heels a little bit - maybe to be expected after the kind of break that we had. But then I thought we played a solid 50 minutes. And then at the end, to be expected, they pushed and we got the saves we needed and we had some good plays with some of our players in front of Wolfie at the end to allow us to get to the 3-1 point.”

On the Flames denying the red line:

“I think that was one of the strengths of our game tonight. I thought we were fast because of how hard we were coming back through the neutral zone. We didn't give them a lot of space early on and that's a credit to a lot of our players for their commitment to playing away from the puck, because it led us to be a quicker team with the puck tonight.”

On Huberdeau, Kadri and Pospisil stirring the drink again tonight:

“That line as a whole has been playing very well for us lately. You almost feel like now that they know each and every night they're going to be a threat for us, but they're also guys that we rely on at the other end of the ice for us as well. For a coach, that's probably the more important thing - players will tell you it's the other way around - but I think since we put that line together, they've been consistent and probably our best line.”

"I thought we were fast because of how hard we were coming back"

News Feed

Chomp, Chomp!

Game Day Notebook - 28.12.24

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Sharks

Say What - 'We're In Striking Distance'

5 Things - Flames @ Sharks

WJC Recap - 27.12.24

'Going To Be Tough Road Games'

Toast The New Year!

WJC Recap - 26.12.24

Flames Announce Interim Coaching Appointments

Say What - 'Feels Good Before A Break'

Merry Christmas, C of Red!

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Blackhawks

5 Things - Flames vs. Blackhawks

Say What - 'Hard-Fought Game'

Tough Loss To Ottawa

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Senators

Game Day Notebook - 19.12.24