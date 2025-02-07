Say What - 'Play Faster With The Puck'

Ryan Huska on Frost's speed and zone entries:

"Connor Zary is one of our other guys that does that a fair bit, but we want him to do it, I think that’s one of the messages we’ve had with him. And even in the short period of time, the challenge that we’ve given him, now, is to do it with more pace. So we want to see him play faster with the puck. I think, if he’s able to do that - and continue to add to that part of his game - he’s going to be even more dangerous and dynamic when he hits the offensive blue line, if he’s able to carry some more speed. Trying to get his toes up the ice a little bit quicker - to help him in that area - has been a focus for us."

On his two new players and their adjustment to Calgary:

"Right now, we’re just trying to get them to feel as comfortable as possible around the team. And one thing that, at times, I even forget and have to bring myself back a little bit: they played back-to-back before Peter and Conny went to grab 'em. They flew all day, then they had another back-to-back, with a tougher travel situation. You don’t see that in the NHL, and these guys have come into a new team where emotionally, that’s a hard thing to do as well. So I give them both a lot of credit for how they’ve come and played for us so far. And I do think the longer they’re here - the more comfortable they get around here - they’re going to be really good players for us."

On Jamie Pringle's success rate on video and coaches challenges:

"Last night was a layup, and I think Jamie would tell you that, too. So those ones are always easy, when it’s an offside one like that, and it’s easy for me, too. When you do look down at your video screen, there’s all sorts of different things that are going on that you have to try to figure out, in a short time. When there’s an offside like that one, where it’s easy to see, Jamie freezes it, and I feel a lot calmer on the bench in those situations. But I think the biggest thing for us is, Jamie does his homework. I think he has a good understanding of what the league is calling, and what they’re not calling. And because he’s prepared, I feel comfortable with his suggestions and with his thoughts. When he flashes something on the screen for me, I know the detail and the preparation has been put into it, so I trust him a lot."