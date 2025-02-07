Say What - 'Play Faster With The Puck'

Morgan Frost on getting more comfortable in Calgary:
"Settled in a little bit more now, it’s nice to get a couple games under the belt, and have a couple days here, where we’re not playing games actually, so I can kinda get my life sorted out. But I feel better now, and I’m starting to settle in."
On how he's getting to know his teammates:
"Haven’t had too much time, I’ve been taking my time getting out of the rink when we’re done. Kinda hanging out in the lounge and stuff like that, just trying to talk to guys. After that, Beezer (Joel Farabee) and I have spent some time with Matty (Coronato), he’s been great kinda driving us around, and that kinda thing so far. Great guy. As we go, you know, kinda get settled into a place, then we’ll kinda figure out what we like to do around here."
On Joel Farabee's anticipation for the Eagles' Super Bowl appearance:
"I don’t think he’s like ‘die-hard, die-hard,’ but he likes them a lot. He’s a passionate guy, I’m sure he’ll be watching passionately - I’m sure him and I will be watching together, somewhere. I’m pretty indifferent, I don’t really have a team in football. But it’d be nice to see the Eagles win."