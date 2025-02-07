Say What - 'Play Faster With The Puck'

The chatter Friday as the Flames prepare for a Saturday tilt with Seattle

By Calgary Flames Staff
Morgan Frost on getting more comfortable in Calgary:

"Settled in a little bit more now, it’s nice to get a couple games under the belt, and have a couple days here, where we’re not playing games actually, so I can kinda get my life sorted out. But I feel better now, and I’m starting to settle in."

On how he's getting to know his teammates:

"Haven’t had too much time, I’ve been taking my time getting out of the rink when we’re done. Kinda hanging out in the lounge and stuff like that, just trying to talk to guys. After that, Beezer (Joel Farabee) and I have spent some time with Matty (Coronato), he’s been great kinda driving us around, and that kinda thing so far. Great guy. As we go, you know, kinda get settled into a place, then we’ll kinda figure out what we like to do around here."

On Joel Farabee's anticipation for the Eagles' Super Bowl appearance:

"I don’t think he’s like ‘die-hard, die-hard,’ but he likes them a lot. He’s a passionate guy, I’m sure he’ll be watching passionately - I’m sure him and I will be watching together, somewhere. I’m pretty indifferent, I don’t really have a team in football. But it’d be nice to see the Eagles win."

Ryan Huska on Frost's speed and zone entries:

"Connor Zary is one of our other guys that does that a fair bit, but we want him to do it, I think that’s one of the messages we’ve had with him. And even in the short period of time, the challenge that we’ve given him, now, is to do it with more pace. So we want to see him play faster with the puck. I think, if he’s able to do that - and continue to add to that part of his game - he’s going to be even more dangerous and dynamic when he hits the offensive blue line, if he’s able to carry some more speed. Trying to get his toes up the ice a little bit quicker - to help him in that area - has been a focus for us."

On his two new players and their adjustment to Calgary:

"Right now, we’re just trying to get them to feel as comfortable as possible around the team. And one thing that, at times, I even forget and have to bring myself back a little bit: they played back-to-back before Peter and Conny went to grab 'em. They flew all day, then they had another back-to-back, with a tougher travel situation. You don’t see that in the NHL, and these guys have come into a new team where emotionally, that’s a hard thing to do as well. So I give them both a lot of credit for how they’ve come and played for us so far. And I do think the longer they’re here - the more comfortable they get around here - they’re going to be really good players for us."

On Jamie Pringle's success rate on video and coaches challenges:

"Last night was a layup, and I think Jamie would tell you that, too. So those ones are always easy, when it’s an offside one like that, and it’s easy for me, too. When you do look down at your video screen, there’s all sorts of different things that are going on that you have to try to figure out, in a short time. When there’s an offside like that one, where it’s easy to see, Jamie freezes it, and I feel a lot calmer on the bench in those situations. But I think the biggest thing for us is, Jamie does his homework. I think he has a good understanding of what the league is calling, and what they’re not calling. And because he’s prepared, I feel comfortable with his suggestions and with his thoughts. When he flashes something on the screen for me, I know the detail and the preparation has been put into it, so I trust him a lot."

