Say What - 'One For One'

What was said after the Flames knocked off the Caps 3-1

By Calgary Flames Staff
Dan Vladar on getting back to work, and getting a win:

"Long break, watching a lot of hockey, and we couldn’t wait to get back on the ice. Obviously, a really tough road trip for us. We know what we are going to play against, I think this is a very good start. I’m so impressed with our first period, I thought our guys did an unbelievable job. Especially our fourth line; when you have Ryan Lomberg starting, you have to have energy, ‘cause he’s such an energizing guy. Super-happy for every single guy on our team."

On getting busier as the game went on:

"That’s my job, stop the puck. It doesn’t matter if it’s 20 shots a period or two. You’ve just got to focus on each shot. I thought guys did a really good job in front of me tonight, blocking shots. It was a lot of fun playing behind them tonight."

On Rasmus Andersson's eight blocks and whether he heard about it:

"He did, and I’m pretty sure he’s going to let me know, too. He’s gonna want dinner on this road trip, so that’s going to cost me a little bit."

Kevin Rooney on the factors that led to the win in Washington:

"I think just the start, I think we started on time. We came out ready to play, and credit to all the guys. I thought a lot of guys stepped up and played well tonight."

On starting the six-game trip on a winning note:

"Obviously Washington’s the top of the league right now, and we’ve got some other teams on the trip that are really good hockey teams. To win the first one out of the six is really good."

Ryan Lomberg on his line being in the starting lineup:

"It’s been a long time coming, man. There’s been a few games where the other team starts their fourth line and we didn’t get our numbers called. Tonight, going against Ovi and his line was a pretty big opportunity for us. I was proud of the way we handled it."

On kicking off the road trip with a win over the Capitals:

"One for one, against one of the best teams in the league. There were some good things we did, some things we need to improve on, but overall I thought we battled as hard as we could. That’s a great way to start a tough road trip."

Rasmus Andersson on blocking several Ovechkin shots:

"He’s on a great chase, you gotta eat a few. It’s just the way the game went. Now it feels good."

On the victory over the Capitals:

"We came out ready to play, and we knew we were playing a really good team that’s been really good at home. We didn’t give ‘em a whole lot in the first period - managed to score two - we knew they were going to come with a push, especially in the second with a few powerplays. We weathered the storm. Tight game there, then our top guys stepped up big and scored an important 3-1 goal. Massive win on the road to kick off the trip."

On whether Vladar owes him a dinner or two:

"He owes me a few, Wolfie too, I won’t let him slide. I think everyone blocks shots on our team, especially with the way we play. You’ve got to front a lot of pucks. They have some big boys there, they’re not easy to box out, and then you’ve just got to stand in front of them, eat a few pucks. They hit us today. We’ll do anything for the team to win."

Ryan Huska on the victory:

"I loved our start. I thought we had a lot of guys who were courageous tonight with the shot-blocking. I thought our fourth line was good, I thought our goaltending was really good. There was a lot to like from our group tonight. It was a good team game."

On closing the game out in the third period:

"You always look to your main guys, too, and ours scored a big goal for us to give us that two-goal lead again. With Huberdeau finding a way to score, I think it took a little bit of the pressure off us in that situation, so that was important on our part, for sure."

On Vladar's work between the pipes:

"I thought we was excellent. But, you know, most of his starts over the last little while have been like that. You look at the game in Seattle - the last one he was in, in Seattle - he was really good for us, again. He’s a very good goaltender, and he’d probably like to have a few more starts at this point of the season, and to be quite honest with you, there’s been some nights where he’s deserved to go back in again. He’s just done a really good job, and he’s been a really supportive teammate."

