Say What - 'One For One'

Dan Vladar on getting back to work, and getting a win:

"Long break, watching a lot of hockey, and we couldn’t wait to get back on the ice. Obviously, a really tough road trip for us. We know what we are going to play against, I think this is a very good start. I’m so impressed with our first period, I thought our guys did an unbelievable job. Especially our fourth line; when you have Ryan Lomberg starting, you have to have energy, ‘cause he’s such an energizing guy. Super-happy for every single guy on our team."

On getting busier as the game went on:

"That’s my job, stop the puck. It doesn’t matter if it’s 20 shots a period or two. You’ve just got to focus on each shot. I thought guys did a really good job in front of me tonight, blocking shots. It was a lot of fun playing behind them tonight."

On Rasmus Andersson's eight blocks and whether he heard about it:

"He did, and I’m pretty sure he’s going to let me know, too. He’s gonna want dinner on this road trip, so that’s going to cost me a little bit."