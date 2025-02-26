Wash, Rinse, Repeat

Flames kick off six-game trip with 3-1 win

NEWWINNER
By Chris Wahl
@wahlsy CalgaryFlames.com

THAT was hard-working hockey.

And the perfect way to start a season-long, six-game roadie, as the Flames rode the strength of two first-period goals, and some exemplary team defence to knock off the Eastern Conference-leading Capitals 3-1 in D.C.

Martin Pospisil, Matt Coronato and Jonathan Huberdeau counted the Calgary markers, while Dan Vladar made 26 saves in his first start in more than three weeks.

Vladar had all the help he needed in front of him, too.

The Flames blocked 30 shots - eight by defenceman Rasmus Andersson alone - and outhit the Capitals 27-20 to improve to 2-0-0 since the NHL returned from its two-week 4 Nations break.

The first period was about as picture-perfect as the Flames could have drawn it up.

They outshot their hosts 14-5, and took a well-deserved 2-0 lead into the break.

The scoring started with just over eight minutes left on the clock, and for the second straight game, Calgary's fourth line left its mark.

Pospisil won a puck battle in the right corner, then swung it around to Ilya Solovyov, who released a low shot goalward on his first touch on the left side.

The rebound caromed back to Pospisil, who had swung around to the right circle, then caromed back into the yawning cage off the Slovak forward's skate.

Pospisil opens the scoring against the Caps

The second goal was a bit more conventional, but also the product of persistence.

After having an odd-man rush go awry earlier in his shift, Coronato pounced on a clearing attempt in neutral ice.

At the end of his shift, he found just enough gas in the tank to stride into the Washington zone and unleash a snapshot that zipped into the top corner over Capitals goalie Logan Thompson's glove hand.

Coronato with an absolutely filthy shot to cash in

If period one was a story of offence, period two was a tale of preventing it.

Vladar turned aside all 12 shots that came his way in the middle stanza, as he and his Flames teammates stymied the Capitals on opportunity after opportunity over a spell that included four man-advantage minutes for the home side.

The Calgary netminder got in front of a Tom Wilson tip, then fought off the rebound through heavy traffic, then a couple of minutes later extended his blocker hand to the right - while sliding to the left - to deny Connor McMichael a goal on his effort from the right circle.

The intensity picked up physically, too. Joel Hanley - the Flames hero from two nights ago - provided an exclamation point four minutes in, when he stepped up in neutral ice and dumped Washington winger Taylor Raddysh into the Calgary bench.

See team's boisterous reaction to Monday's starting lineup

Alexander Ovechkin - closing in on the league's all-time goals record - got the Capitals on the board 4:52 into period three, one-timing a puck from his familiar spot in the left circle to cut the deficit to 2-1, and cut his personal deficit to 12 behind Wayne Gretzky's 895 career markers.

But Calgary kept defending.

They kept working.

And Vladar kept turning in timely saves, his toughest coming off a tip from former Flame Andrew Mangiapane from in tight at the midway mark.

And all that defending paid off with some insurance with 4:28 to play.

Nazem Kadri grabbed the disc behind the Washington net on a failed clearing attempt, then cut in front, spinning to his backhand at the left post.

From there, the puck skipped on over to Huberdeau, who slammed home his team-leading 22nd of the year to make the score 3-1 for the visitors.

Huberdeau scores on the backdoor to give Flames two-goal lead

Defenceman Kevin Bahl had an assist in his return to the Flames lineup after missing nine games due to injury and illness, earning 23:01 of ice-time.

The loss was Washington's first at home in regulation time since Nov. 23.

The Lineup:

Forwards

Jonathan Huberdeau - Nazem Kadri - Matt Coronato

Connor Zary - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

Joel Farabee - Morgan Frost - Yegor Sharangovich

Ryan Lomberg - Kevin Rooney - Martin Pospisil

Defence

Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson

Joel Hanley - MacKenzie Weegar

Ilya Solovyov - Brayden Pachal

Goaltender

Dan Vladar - starter

Dustin Wolf

GettyImages-2202008491
GettyImages-2201378959
GettyImages-2201371941
GettyImages-2201378776
GettyImages-2201372356
+22 GettyImages-2201992980
GettyImages-2201992962
GettyImages-2201992964
GettyImages-2202003061
GettyImages-2201992985
GettyImages-2201378813
GettyImages-2201992984
GettyImages-2202003092
GettyImages-2201389466
GettyImages-2202008403
GettyImages-2201389187
GettyImages-2201992993
GettyImages-2201389459
1E6A7830-2
1E6A7810-2
1E6A7894
1E6A7962
1E6A7877
1E6A7948
1E6A8007
1E6A7603
1E6A7694
1E6A7669

Photo Gallery - Flames @ Capitals 25.02.25

Game action courtesy of Getty Images. Walkins & warmups by Torie Peterson

They Said It:

Coming Soon.

The Numbers Game:

Shots: CGY 25, WSH 27

Powerplay: CGY 0-2, WSH 1-3

Faceoffs: CGY 44.8%, WSH 55.2%

Blocked Shots: CGY 30, WSH 15

Hits: CGY 27, WSH 20

5-on-5 Scoring Chances: CGY 21, WSH 21

5-on-5 High-Danger Scoring Chances: CGY 9, WSH 10

Up Next:

The Flames head south to the Sunshine State, with Round 2 of this six-game swing set for Thursday at 5 p.m. MT in Tampa.

Related Content

CGY at WSH | Recap

Say What - 'One For One'

News Feed

Say What - 'One For One'

Bahl Returns To Blueline

Say What - 'Gotta Get At Them Early'

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Capitals

5 Things - Flames @ Capitals

Future Watch Update - 24.02.25

Say What - 'We Can Be Impactful'

All Hans On Deck!

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Sharks

Say What - 'Find My Game Again'

5 Things - Flames vs. Sharks

'This Really Happened!'

Flames Reveal Black History Celebration Jersey

'Fight For An Olympic Spot'

Say What - 'A Lot Of Pride'

Flames Recall Adam Klapka

'Think We'll Have A Good Line'

Say What - 'Feel More Like Myself'