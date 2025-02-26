Wash, Rinse, Repeat

THAT was hard-working hockey.

And the perfect way to start a season-long, six-game roadie, as the Flames rode the strength of two first-period goals, and some exemplary team defence to knock off the Eastern Conference-leading Capitals 3-1 in D.C.

Martin Pospisil, Matt Coronato and Jonathan Huberdeau counted the Calgary markers, while Dan Vladar made 26 saves in his first start in more than three weeks.

Vladar had all the help he needed in front of him, too.

The Flames blocked 30 shots - eight by defenceman Rasmus Andersson alone - and outhit the Capitals 27-20 to improve to 2-0-0 since the NHL returned from its two-week 4 Nations break.