Say What - 'Let The Game Slip Away'

What was said following the Flames' loss to the Blue Jackets

By Calgary Flames Staff
Mikael Backlund on the loss to Columbus:

"I thought we played well in the first, we had 18 shots in the first and second period we had what, four or five? It’s a big difference, and tells the story about the game. We came out and played well, let the game slip away in the second."

On seeing Oliver Kylington back in NHL action:

"Goosebumps before the game, people standing up cheering (for) him, that was awesome. I thought he played well, it’s going to take him some time to get back into it, but I thought he looked good tonight and you know, really, really happy to see him back."

"We haven't had that energy we had before"

Oliver Kylington on returning to the Flames lineup:

"I felt pretty good. I just tried to keep it simple from the beginning, and just let the game just come to me, and try to keep it simple. I felt I got some looks, and I felt the game came to me. I’ve just got to progress like this and keep going."

On the ovation he received from the crowd:

"It’s touching, for sure, it really is. I just want to give it back, I just want to show my abilities on the ice and I think that’s my way to give it back. I have to work hard and keep going here, I want to show my best."

"It’s touching, for sure"

Fans erupt as Kylington is announced as a starter

Chris Tanev on the loss:

"It's unacceptable. Four straight losses at home when you're trying to make the playoffs."

On the recent struggles:

"I mean we're obviously not playing how we were a week ago. That's changed, because we were progressing, and playing how we wanted to play and doing the right things. That falls on me and the leaders, we need to be better leaders and lead by example and do the right things. I'll take responsibility for that."

"It's unacceptable"

Ryan Huska on Kylington's play:

"I thought he did a really good job tonight. He was one of the bright spots for our team, for sure."

On the loss to the Blue Jackets:

"First period was good, second period was not good, and then we were flat for the rest of the way. Maybe the thing that bugs me the most, probably, I would say, is the powerplay, it’s a couple games now it’s cost us, I find, and it sucked the wind out of our sails. Penalty kill’s done a good job of trying to keep us in it, but I feel like our penalty kill’s more dangerous than our powerplay right now and that’s not a good thing."

"It sucked the wind right out of our sails"

