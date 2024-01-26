Say What - 'Let The Game Slip Away'

Mikael Backlund on the loss to Columbus:

"I thought we played well in the first, we had 18 shots in the first and second period we had what, four or five? It’s a big difference, and tells the story about the game. We came out and played well, let the game slip away in the second."

On seeing Oliver Kylington back in NHL action:

"Goosebumps before the game, people standing up cheering (for) him, that was awesome. I thought he played well, it’s going to take him some time to get back into it, but I thought he looked good tonight and you know, really, really happy to see him back."