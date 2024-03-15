Say What - 'Last Night Was His Best'

Head Coach Ryan Huska on Matt Coronato’s night vs. Vegas:

“Yesterday's game was one of his better ones since he's been called back up. I thought he did a good job with his positioning, I thought he did a good job with his compete, and he put himself in a position to use his shot. And that's important for us, and for him. As I said, last night was his best, for sure.”

On bringing that type of effort on a daily basis:

“For young guys that are trying to find their way, that's the biggest challenge, I find. Because there's going to nights where your opponent is heavier and harder to play against, and you're going to have to do find a way to play in those type of games. And there are going to be other nights where it's going to be fast and a little bit wide open, so you have to be consistent with how you approach your game. For younger guys, for me, that's the biggest thing. If you want to be an NHL player, you have to do it every day.”

On if he has an update on Jacob Markstrom (lower-body, day-to-day):

“No, not really at this time. He's day-to-day for us, and we're doing our best to get him in a position to come back and play games real soon.”

On Connor Zary (upper-body) could be an option Saturday vs. Montreal:

“We'll see. He's progressing well and our hope is that yes but we'll have to see as the day moves on for him.”

On Dustin Wolf getting valuable experience with the big club:

”I think it's a really good thing. For a young guy that's trying to make his way, as much as we talk about it whether you're a forward or defenceman, a goalie's the same, where you've got to grab hold of (the opportunity). So, sometimes when you get opportunities it's a matter of answering the door - or opening the door when it's been kicked in a little bit for you. That's where it's at for him. I thought he did an excellent job last night of looking composed and ready to play and when he gets his next start, he's going to have to continue to do the same thing.”