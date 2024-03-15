Say What - 'Last Night Was His Best'

The buzz around the rink following Friday's off-ice workout

By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

Head Coach Ryan Huska on Matt Coronato’s night vs. Vegas:

“Yesterday's game was one of his better ones since he's been called back up. I thought he did a good job with his positioning, I thought he did a good job with his compete, and he put himself in a position to use his shot. And that's important for us, and for him. As I said, last night was his best, for sure.”

On bringing that type of effort on a daily basis:

“For young guys that are trying to find their way, that's the biggest challenge, I find. Because there's going to nights where your opponent is heavier and harder to play against, and you're going to have to do find a way to play in those type of games. And there are going to be other nights where it's going to be fast and a little bit wide open, so you have to be consistent with how you approach your game. For younger guys, for me, that's the biggest thing. If you want to be an NHL player, you have to do it every day.”

On if he has an update on Jacob Markstrom (lower-body, day-to-day):

“No, not really at this time. He's day-to-day for us, and we're doing our best to get him in a position to come back and play games real soon.”

On Connor Zary (upper-body) could be an option Saturday vs. Montreal:

“We'll see. He's progressing well and our hope is that yes but we'll have to see as the day moves on for him.”

On Dustin Wolf getting valuable experience with the big club:

”I think it's a really good thing. For a young guy that's trying to make his way, as much as we talk about it whether you're a forward or defenceman, a goalie's the same, where you've got to grab hold of (the opportunity). So, sometimes when you get opportunities it's a matter of answering the door - or opening the door when it's been kicked in a little bit for you. That's where it's at for him. I thought he did an excellent job last night of looking composed and ready to play and when he gets his next start, he's going to have to continue to do the same thing.”

"Always things to work on"

Nazem Kadri on Thursday’s win over the Golden Knights:

“It's definitely motivating to be able to respond the way we wanted to. We played a pretty solid 60 minutes, a full game against a great hockey team. We've constantly proven this year that we can hang with the best. We've just got to be dialled in and (Thursday), we were.”

On a meeting with the leadership group prior to the Vegas game:

“Most of that stuff I like to keep private. But you can probably assume what it was about (laughs). Just got to be better. Obviously, we're a group of guys that leads the group and drives the bus and we lead and everybody follows. That was the message.”

"We can hang with the best"

Mikael Backlund and being in the playoff race:

“Before Vegas, we had three games that we didn't play the way we know we can. Before that, though, we've been playing really good hockey and we got back to that (Thursday). That's the way we've got to play and that's the way we know we can play to be successful. That's what we've got to do. Now, we've just got to keep it going. It's only 16 regular-season games left and we've got to empty the tank and give it all every game. Enjoy it, too. The years fly by... You've got to enjoy all of them and push yourself.”

"That's the way we gotta play"

