Say What - 'Keep Them On Their Toes'

Head Coach Ryan Huska on Yegor Sharangovich’s hot play of late:

“Confidence, for one. I hate using that word, but early on in the year, we had in that spot where he was a fourth-line centre, where we were trying to figure out what type of player he was, where does he fit in. We knew New Jersey he was a guy who could score - but he was also a guy they leaned on in defensive situations. It was a bit of trial and error, and the one thing he did was he never complained when he was getting low minutes like that. He got an opportunity and he scored in back-to-back games and two of three, and then he got bumped up and took advantage of it. Now, I think he's basically a point-a-game guy or close to it if he's not over the last 23, 24 games. He took advantage of his opportunity and didn't complain when it really wasn't there for him.”

On Jonathan Huberdeau’s two-assist effort on Thursday:

“It's nice to see for him and it's nice to see for us. That's the first time I've seen him play a game like that in a year and a half. We want him to feel good about where he's at, and I think there is a bit of chemistry developing between those three with Elias (Lindholm) and Sharan. If we can keep them on their toes and contributing like a top line should be contributing, then we feel like we're going to be in really good shape.”

On the hostile atmosphere at T-Mobile Arena:

“If you're not used to it, it can turn against you in a hurry because sometimes it's not even a play that's got anything to do with a scoring chance or... They just get into the game. It does, if you're not ready for it, it has the ability to shift the momentum in a hurry, so you have to make sure you're even-keel, for sure.”

On the road-heavy schedule over the past few weeks:

“One thing we have done is we've given the guys rest on off days where normally we'd like to practice - I think for most coaches you'd like to get them back on the ice - but we tried to get the energy back up to where we felt they needed to be, because it isn't easy, even with the way we travel. The other thing I think we've done a good job with is we haven't used that (as an excuse) at all. I've not heard that complaint one time from our room, which I think is a testament to some of the older players that they haven't even brought that information up. It's just about playing on the road and making sure we're at our best.”