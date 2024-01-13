Say What - 'Keep Them On Their Toes'

The buzz around the rink as the Flames get set to face the Golden Knights

20240113_Pair
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

Head Coach Ryan Huska on Yegor Sharangovich’s hot play of late:

“Confidence, for one. I hate using that word, but early on in the year, we had in that spot where he was a fourth-line centre, where we were trying to figure out what type of player he was, where does he fit in. We knew New Jersey he was a guy who could score - but he was also a guy they leaned on in defensive situations. It was a bit of trial and error, and the one thing he did was he never complained when he was getting low minutes like that. He got an opportunity and he scored in back-to-back games and two of three, and then he got bumped up and took advantage of it. Now, I think he's basically a point-a-game guy or close to it if he's not over the last 23, 24 games. He took advantage of his opportunity and didn't complain when it really wasn't there for him.”

On Jonathan Huberdeau’s two-assist effort on Thursday:

“It's nice to see for him and it's nice to see for us. That's the first time I've seen him play a game like that in a year and a half. We want him to feel good about where he's at, and I think there is a bit of chemistry developing between those three with Elias (Lindholm) and Sharan. If we can keep them on their toes and contributing like a top line should be contributing, then we feel like we're going to be in really good shape.”

On the hostile atmosphere at T-Mobile Arena:

“If you're not used to it, it can turn against you in a hurry because sometimes it's not even a play that's got anything to do with a scoring chance or... They just get into the game. It does, if you're not ready for it, it has the ability to shift the momentum in a hurry, so you have to make sure you're even-keel, for sure.”

On the road-heavy schedule over the past few weeks:

“One thing we have done is we've given the guys rest on off days where normally we'd like to practice - I think for most coaches you'd like to get them back on the ice - but we tried to get the energy back up to where we felt they needed to be, because it isn't easy, even with the way we travel. The other thing I think we've done a good job with is we haven't used that (as an excuse) at all. I've not heard that complaint one time from our room, which I think is a testament to some of the older players that they haven't even brought that information up. It's just about playing on the road and making sure we're at our best.”

"There's a bit of chemistry developing"

Huberdeau on having his father, Alain, on the road trip:

“It's great to see everyone's dad here. Everyone has a smile on their face and it's cool, that's what it's all about. They're the people that are there to support you your whole life and being there for you in the good times, the tough times, and to be able to share this with them on the road and spend time - quality time - together has been awesome. Seeing them in the game, cheering, a lot of high-fives going on, so it's cool to see.”

On the growing chemistry with Lindholm and Sharangovich:

“I think we're there to create offence. It's been way better lately. I think we're communicating better, too, and Lindy is working so hard. To get on a 2-on-1 (Thursday), it was all about him. It's these little things that as a team, we notice and that's important. When you get on a 2-on-1 and the guy worked hard on the boards, I think our line's been good at it. We work hard, create offence and obviously Sharky was hot last game.”

"We're there to create offence"

Connor Zary on what’s made the Fathers Trip so special:

“It's been awesome to kind of be here with my dad and be hanging around with other dads and mentors and brothers and grampas and everyone around, it's been pretty special and pretty cool to have everyone with us. … Everyone's been so happy to have our fathers and whatnot around and I think that just make it extra special and makes everyone want to play just a little bit better, a little more energy and adrenaline and whatnot. It's just a special week-slash-weekend for us.”

On what his dad, Scott, is enjoying the most:

“I think he's pretty surprised at how much food there is. He said it's nonstop eating. He's having a great time and he's enjoying himself, so it's been awesome. ... He's been taking lots of pictures and I know it's a dream come true for him as well, so it's pretty cool.”

"He's pretty surprised at how much food there is"

Nick DeSimone on having his brother, Phil, along for the ride:

“There's been a lot more smiles because of that, which is good. It's awesome to meet everybody's dad, brother, grampa and hang out and spend some time together, it's pretty cool.”

Check out this great chat with Nick and Phil after the morning skate:

"There's been a lot more smiles"

