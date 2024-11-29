Say What - 'It's On Each Guy'

Blake Coleman On The Loss In Columbus

“There was some individual efforts that we’re proud of and guys stepped up to the plate and took care of each other and teammates. We didn’t do enough, the rest of us, to make it matter. It goes a long way our room, we’re going to flush that. We don’t have a choice but to be better tomorrow and try to get three out of the eight here.”

On The Emotions Of The Game

“Yeah it’s one of those things you say you won’t let it get to you but its inevitable, its human emotion to feel, to look up and see it (the Gaudreau banner). It’s no excuse for the game but I will say life comes before hockey and we will always think of and honour Johnny.”

On Looking to Regroup For Tomorrow’s Game

“It’s on each guy… every guy in this room needs to be better tomorrow. It’s one of those things you look inside and see what you did, change up whatever you need to be better from the drop. These are games, we need to start taking care of on the road if we want to be taken seriously as a playoff team here. Its early but it’s never too early to keep trying to climb up the standings. Good teams find a ways to stop the bleeding.”