Say What - 'It's On Each Guy'

What was said following the setback in Columbus

2-1
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

Rasmus Andersson On The Road Struggles

“First period was awful, second period was awful. Just not good enough, it sucks and we gotta be better on the road. You can’t just win home games, you gotta win road games and we aren’t doing that as of this moment.”

On The Emotions Around Today’s Game

“It’s probably the toughest game, mentally, I’ve played in my life. You’re trying out there, that’s all I had today …I was trying to invest. Felt like personally I played an OK game, but probably the toughest game I played in my life.”

Blake Coleman On The Loss In Columbus

“There was some individual efforts that we’re proud of and guys stepped up to the plate and took care of each other and teammates. We didn’t do enough, the rest of us, to make it matter. It goes a long way our room, we’re going to flush that. We don’t have a choice but to be better tomorrow and try to get three out of the eight here.”

On The Emotions Of The Game

“Yeah it’s one of those things you say you won’t let it get to you but its inevitable, its human emotion to feel, to look up and see it (the Gaudreau banner). It’s no excuse for the game but I will say life comes before hockey and we will always think of and honour Johnny.”

On Looking to Regroup For Tomorrow’s Game

“It’s on each guy… every guy in this room needs to be better tomorrow. It’s one of those things you look inside and see what you did, change up whatever you need to be better from the drop. These are games, we need to start taking care of on the road if we want to be taken seriously as a playoff team here. Its early but it’s never too early to keep trying to climb up the standings. Good teams find a ways to stop the bleeding.”

Ryan Lomberg On The Slow Start

“We’ve been doing a good job of in some games where we get down but it’s time to not put ourselves in that position of being down in the first place.”

On Trying To Provide A Spark With His Fight

“Whether you win or lose, you go down swinging for one another and that’s the type of teammate that I am.”

Ryan Huska On The Effort Against The Blue Jackets

“We just didn’t have a lot of guys who were at their best today … we have a way that we have to play the game and if it’s not there consistently or if we’re looking for an easier brand of hockey, it doesn’t work for us. Today, I thought we were looking for the easier game.”

On Lomberg and Martin Pospisil Stepping Up Physically

“I’m very proud of those guys, for sure. That’s not an easy thing to do. That’s a hard part of the game. Now, that’s part of who they are but there’s other hard parts to the game that you want to see us dig into a little bit more then what we did today. But I’m proud of those guys because that’s not an easy thing to do.”

On Looking To End The Trip With A Win In Pittsburgh

“It needs to look like our team. That’s all. We just need to make sure we play the right way and we have a very particular style of hockey that we need to play to have success and we have to bring that tomorrow.”

