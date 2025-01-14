Say What - 'It's Nuts'

Jakob Pelletier on Rory Kerins' debut:

"It’s nuts. First shift, he passed me the puck and usually, I’m more of a passer, but tonight I shoot and score, so it’s nice."

On the chemistry he and Kerins enjoyed:

"It’s kinda similar to the Wranglers, to be honest, we played together with the Wranglers and it kinda showed tonight. I think we kinda know where the other is going to be, before we go there, so it’s nice."

On a sense of relief after scoring twice:

"Of course. I missed probably like five b-ways so far, couple empty-netters, it was kinda hard. As a player, you’re kinda hard on yourself ‘cause you wanna score, you wanna help the team win. Feels nice, to be honest."