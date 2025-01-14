Say What - 'It's Nuts'

The buzz following the Flames' 5-2 win over the Blackhawks

250113_SayWhat-post
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

Jakob Pelletier on Rory Kerins' debut:

"It’s nuts. First shift, he passed me the puck and usually, I’m more of a passer, but tonight I shoot and score, so it’s nice."

On the chemistry he and Kerins enjoyed:

"It’s kinda similar to the Wranglers, to be honest, we played together with the Wranglers and it kinda showed tonight. I think we kinda know where the other is going to be, before we go there, so it’s nice."

On a sense of relief after scoring twice:

"Of course. I missed probably like five b-ways so far, couple empty-netters, it was kinda hard. As a player, you’re kinda hard on yourself ‘cause you wanna score, you wanna help the team win. Feels nice, to be honest."

Rory Kerins on his NHL debut:

"To start off with a goal right away, wasn’t expecting that. Just kinda found myself in two situations, where I just kinda made a play and Pelts finished it off."

On next steps after a successful first game:

"I know it’s just the first game, there’s gonna be lots to learn along the way. One game’s not enough to prove you belong in the league, so just gotta keep learning and continue from here."

On chemistry with Pelletier:

"We played together on the same line for about 25 games, 30 games, we were pretty good down there together, and it was a good start for us tonight."

Yegor Sharangovich on getting back on the scoresheet:

"I have a couple chances, maybe the last month. It’s a good pass by Huby on the PK. Finally, it’s (in the back of) the net."

On the importance of his short-handed goal:

"First, it’s a really good goal for the team because we have one goal against on the PK. It’s a good bounce after the goal against."

On Kerins' debut:

"It’s really good. Again, first period is really good by our line, he (was) playing well, I think. It’s really good. Debuted, first game, first period two points, it’s nice."

Ryan Huska on Kerins' two-point NHL debut:

"Good for him. I thought that line was excellent tonight, and I thought he was a big reason why. He made some composed plays with the puck, but he made smart plays too. He wasn’t looking to do anything that was high-risk. I really liked his game tonight."

On getting three goals in the first period:

"Yeah, we’ll take that. We’ve struggled to score goals in first periods this year, for whatever reason, so getting the three is important for us, and I think that kinda set our game up from there."

On Sharangovich's goal and his search for offence:

"We’ve talked about him the last little while. He is shooting the puck, and he is getting the chances; they haven’t been going in. But once it did go in, it almost seemed like he was a lighter player on the ice as well. Hopefully that’s a sign of good things to come for us."

