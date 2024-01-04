Say What - 'It's Been Great To See Him'

Rasmus Andersson facing the Preds tonight:

“They're a good team. They've been playing well lately and they play with a lot of three forwards high and try to create a lot of odd-man rushes and that kind of stuff, so we've got to manage the puck well tonight and take advantage of when they go and get the puck back and try to catch them.”

On being one of the NHL’s leaders in blocked shots:

“On the PK, it's kind of non-negotiable for our team. If you're in the right spot and on the PK, usually block that shot. In the 5-on-5, usually it comes from a mistake here and there, so you've got to try to recover from your mistakes. All five guys on the ice battle for each other, so if one guy makes a mistake, the other guy can pick it up.”

On Oliver Kylington working his way back to game action:

“I saw that today. He's been around for the last little while and it's good to see him coming back and it's good to see him kind of figuring out whatever he's been through. We couldn't be more excited and happier for him as a team and the person, Oliver, coming back. It's been a long road back for him but we're really excited to get him back.”