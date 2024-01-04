Say What - 'It's Been Great To See Him'

The buzz around the rink as the Flames get set for the Preds

20240104_SayWhat
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

Rasmus Andersson facing the Preds tonight:

“They're a good team. They've been playing well lately and they play with a lot of three forwards high and try to create a lot of odd-man rushes and that kind of stuff, so we've got to manage the puck well tonight and take advantage of when they go and get the puck back and try to catch them.”

On being one of the NHL’s leaders in blocked shots:

“On the PK, it's kind of non-negotiable for our team. If you're in the right spot and on the PK, usually block that shot. In the 5-on-5, usually it comes from a mistake here and there, so you've got to try to recover from your mistakes. All five guys on the ice battle for each other, so if one guy makes a mistake, the other guy can pick it up.”

On Oliver Kylington working his way back to game action:

“I saw that today. He's been around for the last little while and it's good to see him coming back and it's good to see him kind of figuring out whatever he's been through. We couldn't be more excited and happier for him as a team and the person, Oliver, coming back. It's been a long road back for him but we're really excited to get him back.”

"We weathered the storm last game"

Mikael Backlund on Kylington’s conditioning stint:

“It's great. It's been great seeing him around the locker-room for most of December. Seeing him around, talking to him. He seems like his normal self, being chatty and happy guy. It's been great to see him.”

On Jacob Markstrom’s play of late:

“He's been great. He's been really solid for us, made some big saves. Last game in Minnesota, they put a lot of pressure on us in the third and he made some really big saves for us. He brings that confidence and poise to the group. Leadership. It's been a big key for us to get him back.”

On what he learned the past two games vs. Nashville:

“They've been two tight games - tight-checking games. They play a hard style of game, so we've got to come out with a real big effort tonight; have a good start. They play a pretty simple game and that's what we've got to do tonight, too, to break them down.”

"It's been great seeing him around the locker-room"

Head Coach Ryan Huska on the key for tonight:

“I think the start for us. The last time we were in here, we didn't have a good game. So, this is an opportunity for us to 1) make amends for that and make sure we're ready to come out hard and ready to skate tonight; and 2) this is a team that we have to find a way to chase down. They're in a spot that we would like to be in and these games are really important for us.”

On the play of the Greer, Ruzicka, Dube line:

“They were effective (in Minnesota). When you look at them, Adam's a big man, A.J's a big man, and Dillon's got some speed. They should be able to keep teams in their own zone by the way they can work and how hard they can be on pucks. And they all have a skill-set, too, that allows them to generate. That was a good night for them and we'd like to see that continue because it allows us to use certain guys a little bit less up front if that line is going the way they did in Minnesota.”

"A team that we have to find a way to chase down"

