Say What - 'I'm Enjoying Every Night'

Rasmus Andersson on how to defend Colorado’s best players:

“Obviously, their top four, top five players are insanely good. You've got to find a way to stop them and they don't want to play in their D-zone, so play them in their D-zone and stop them with their speed. We know their centremen want to come with a lot of speed through the middle. Good structure through the neutral zone and try to slow down their top players.”

On playing in a hostile environment like Ball Arena:

“You want to play your best every night, but when it's a top team in the division, you bear down a little extra. That's what we want to do tonight. This is a team building to come into. We've got to have a good start and then keep the momentum throughout the game.”

On creating offence from the backend:

“Just keep joining the rush, keep making plays. Usually the top players, they try to hang back a little extra, so try to beat them up the ice and try to create the odd-man rushes. Then, try to create a lot of movement in the O-zone and try to get lost a little bit there, and I think that's going to help us a lot today.”