Say What - 'I'm Enjoying Every Night'

Ilya Solovyov on the challenge of facing the Avs:
“For me, it's important to make sure I'm doing my job. Defend well. Of course, they have MacKinnon, Rantanen, Nichushkin. If we play well in the D-zone, with a good gap, don't give them too much time and space, we'll be fine.”
On the opportunity to play against top teams:
“I enjoy it every night. Last game, I played against Hughes. I played against him at the World Championship in Russia - U-18. We lost 8-0 probably, or 8-1. ... But I enjoy it every night. Minnesota, too, has Kaprizov, Zuccarello, who else? Hurricanes it's Aho. Every night I try to enjoy it, because I have a chance - and not every player has this chance. I'm just enjoying every night.”