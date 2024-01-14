Say What - 'He Was Awesome Again'

Jacob Markstrom on having the dads, brothers and mentors around this week:

“It was good. Everyone has been energized and it's been good to spend time with the dads and brothers. The Flames organization has done a great job to keep them busy and also made it really smooth for them. Kudos to the organization, it's always great.”

On the team’s three-game winning streak:

“We can't go .500 anymore. To make up ground and catch teams, we've got to string a few together. This was a good trip and we've got to go home and charge the batteries tomorrow and then get back to work.”

On the confidence growing in the dressing room:

“I think it's good. We're never out of a game and our starts have been really good. We're getting goals from a lot of different people and today the powerplay got us a huge goal, and the penalty kill did a great job.”