Say What - 'Good To See Him Back'

On how involved/active Kylington has been the last couple of weeks/months:

“He skated on his own at times. It's not anything that's been a regular occurrence at all. This was really the first time we've seen him around our team. It's a positive thing just being able to see him around the group again.”

On injured forwards Jakob Pelletier and Kevin Rooney also skating:

“It was a smaller group of guys that were going over and Rooney and Pelletier have been skating with Danielle, they've been skating with some of our skills guys. They're back on the ice now, but they've got a long ways to go. This is all part of their return-to-play program, so there's a few months ahead of these guys. It's almost like a summer training camp while they rehab themselves. I think for them and for us, we're fortunate they're around our medical people and our strength-and-conditioning coaches every day, so when they are ready to return to play, they're going to be in great shape.”

On recalling Ilya Solovyov:

“I think what we look for out of him when he gets himself into the lineup... The way we play in our own zone, size matters at times. One thing that you see from him is a young man that's not afraid to get in front of pucks and block them, similar to what we see from Tanny a lot of times. For a young guy coming in, there's always energy and excitement around him. The push for him is to make sure he's consistent with his play in terms of moving the puck quickly and keeping the game simple. Early on - like you see from Connor (Zary) and Marty (Pospisil) - it's easy to bring the energy to the rink every day and now it's a challenge to make sure it's consistent and happens all the time. As he gets going, we're looking for him to be quick and be simple with his play.”

On message to the players following the Nikita Zadorov trade:

“It's not necessarily that we sent the players - individual players, per se - it's almost that the expectation is that guys will raise their level because they know that opportunity is there now. That's the gist of it. Whether it's because of an injury, that door opens a little bit - or, a trade like we just saw - the players are smart enough to recognize that there's potential there (and) it's up to them as to how they handle that.”

On facing Zadorov on Saturday night:

“It's an interesting storyline, for sure, that a guy just walks down the hall kind of thing. That doesn't happen very often. I think it's more about how our team is playing right now than a trade that has just happened. I think our guys like where they're going right now as a team and I think we're playing in the right direction. We know that Vancouver is a team that's ahead of us and one that we have to work to close the gap against, so we're looking forward to that because of that reason.”