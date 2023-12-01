Say What - 'Good To See Him Back'

Oliver Kylington was back practicing with a small group Friday

By Calgary Flames Staff
Coach Ryan Huska on Oliver Kylington practicing with a small group Friday:

“Nothing in regards to timeline. There is nothing imminent there, but it was a good feeling for us to see him around the room today. Really, that's what it's about. We haven't seen much of him lately, so it's nice to see him back skating with a small group of guys.

“At this point, it's just good to see him back again. That's the most important thing for him. We're all hopeful that he continues to progress as we go here, but there is no timeline or anything like that.”

On the process of Kylington getting himself back ready to play:

“I don't know if I can really tell you anything about it, to be quite honest with you. He's doing what he has to do to in order to get himself into a great spot. That's all we care about is him as a person, first and foremost. I can't really give you a lot as to how he's feeling or what he's going through.”

Photo Gallery - Kylington Practices 12.01.23

Oliver Kylington was back practicing with a small group on Friday at Max Bell Centre. Photos by Ryan Dittrick

On how involved/active Kylington has been the last couple of weeks/months:

“He skated on his own at times. It's not anything that's been a regular occurrence at all. This was really the first time we've seen him around our team. It's a positive thing just being able to see him around the group again.”

On injured forwards Jakob Pelletier and Kevin Rooney also skating:

“It was a smaller group of guys that were going over and Rooney and Pelletier have been skating with Danielle, they've been skating with some of our skills guys. They're back on the ice now, but they've got a long ways to go. This is all part of their return-to-play program, so there's a few months ahead of these guys. It's almost like a summer training camp while they rehab themselves. I think for them and for us, we're fortunate they're around our medical people and our strength-and-conditioning coaches every day, so when they are ready to return to play, they're going to be in great shape.”

On recalling Ilya Solovyov:

“I think what we look for out of him when he gets himself into the lineup... The way we play in our own zone, size matters at times. One thing that you see from him is a young man that's not afraid to get in front of pucks and block them, similar to what we see from Tanny a lot of times. For a young guy coming in, there's always energy and excitement around him. The push for him is to make sure he's consistent with his play in terms of moving the puck quickly and keeping the game simple. Early on - like you see from Connor (Zary) and Marty (Pospisil) - it's easy to bring the energy to the rink every day and now it's a challenge to make sure it's consistent and happens all the time. As he gets going, we're looking for him to be quick and be simple with his play.”

On message to the players following the Nikita Zadorov trade:

“It's not necessarily that we sent the players - individual players, per se - it's almost that the expectation is that guys will raise their level because they know that opportunity is there now. That's the gist of it. Whether it's because of an injury, that door opens a little bit - or, a trade like we just saw - the players are smart enough to recognize that there's potential there (and) it's up to them as to how they handle that.”

On facing Zadorov on Saturday night:

“It's an interesting storyline, for sure, that a guy just walks down the hall kind of thing. That doesn't happen very often. I think it's more about how our team is playing right now than a trade that has just happened. I think our guys like where they're going right now as a team and I think we're playing in the right direction. We know that Vancouver is a team that's ahead of us and one that we have to work to close the gap against, so we're looking forward to that because of that reason.”

"It was a good feeling...seeing him around the room"

Mikael Backlund on having Kylington back at the rink:

“It was great seeing him here this morning. I was super excited when I heard yesterday he was coming in. I was really happy to see him this morning and he looked like he was doing really well and was happy to be here.”

On supporting him over the past year:

“We've kept in touch the whole time, even last season. It's easy now that you send a text and all that. We talked on the phone a couple times last year, too. When he came here just before camp, I had him over. It's too bad. We were all excited and thought he was going to come back right away then, but it's a process and we're happy with where he is now and we're happy he's feeling well.”

"It was great seeing him here this morning"

Solovyov on being recalled from the Wranglers:

“I played in the AHL almost 10 games. My coach tells me that everything's good. We love how you play and yesterday when they meet me in the airport, they tell me that you have to continue to play your game and be yourself. Don't change your game. Maybe a little bit quicker, a little bit (more) physicality. ... I have to play my game.”

Solovyov on being recalled to the Flames

MacKenzie Weegar on another dramatic come-from-behind win on Thursday:

“We feel great. Definitely some dramatic fashions to the last few games, for sure. All the comebacks, overtime wins. But last night for us was great. I think they were under 20 shots and that's pretty important to us. We were the better team last night and I think we've just continued to get better along November. It was a great month for us and we've got to keep that same mentality in December.”

On facing Zadorov on Hockey Night in Canada:

“It will be fun to play against him. I think a lot of guys will maybe dump it in his corner and get after him early, try to make it hard on him. But that's the business of the game, how fast things can turn and how fast guys leave. It's weird. He was a great guy, great teammate. All the boys loved him. But now there's no friends on the other side. We've got to go at him and it should be fun.”

"It was a great month for us"

