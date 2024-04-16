Say What - 'Focus On Our Play'

Oliver Kylington on Sunday's win over Arizona:

"It wasn’t a game that we usually like to play, being a very open game, a back-and-forth game. We want to play with a little more structure, and work more for our chances and not give as much as we did last game. We’ll face a different opponent tonight, it’ll be an interesting one."

On playing spoiler tonight in Vancouver:

"I think we’re still focusing on our process, we don’t want them to clinch first place, we want to try to stop them (from doing) that, so we just have to focus on our play and come out ready."

On suiting up for his 200th career game tonight:

"Special night, just fun. I’m just going to approach it as any other game, but it’s fun that it’s 200 now, and I’m gonna try to keep going as long as I can."