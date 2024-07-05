Flames Sign Morin To Entry Level Contract

The Calgary Flames announced today that they have signed 2023 second-round selection Etienne Morin to a three-year entry-level contract.

Morin played in his third season with the Moncton Wildcats of the QMJHL, where he posted 12 goals and 37 assists for 49 points. Morin also skated in four playoff outings with Moncton, notching three helpers.

The 19-year-old made his professional hockey debut this past season, skating in one game with the Calgary Wranglers of the American Hockey League on April 12th against the Abbotsford Canucks.

TERM: Three-year, entry-level

AAV: $903,400

BORN: Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, QC DATE: March 9, 2005

HEIGHT: 6’0” WEIGHT: 185 lbs. SHOOTS: Left