Flames Sign Morin To Entry Level Contract

Defenceman was drafted 48th overall in 2023

CF_SIGNED_Morin16x9

The Calgary Flames announced today that they have signed 2023 second-round selection Etienne Morin to a three-year entry-level contract.

Morin played in his third season with the Moncton Wildcats of the QMJHL, where he posted 12 goals and 37 assists for 49 points. Morin also skated in four playoff outings with Moncton, notching three helpers.

The 19-year-old made his professional hockey debut this past season, skating in one game with the Calgary Wranglers of the American Hockey League on April 12th against the Abbotsford Canucks.

TERM: Three-year, entry-level
AAV: $903,400

BORN: Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, QC DATE: March 9, 2005

HEIGHT: 6’0” WEIGHT: 185 lbs. SHOOTS: Left

News Feed

Flames Sign Gridin To Entry Level Contract

Flames Sign Parekh To Entry Level Contract

'They Wanted Me'

'Keeps Me So Comfortable'

Flames Sign Justin Kirkland

'Formulate A Good Plan'

Gridin Goes First Overall In CHL Import Draft

Flames Prospects Attend Annual Development Camp

Flames Sign Jonathan Aspirot

Flames Announce 2024-25 Regular Season Schedule

'Excited With The Opportunity'

Flames Sign Devin Cooley

Flames Sign Forward Martin Frk

Flames Sign Forward Ryan Lomberg

Flames Re-Sign Yegor Sharangovich

Flames Sign Forward Anthony Mantha

Flames Sign Defenceman Jake Bean

Flames Provide Qualifying Offers 