Flames Prospect Hurtig To Skate For Sweden At Summer Showcase

Axel Hurtig will represent Sweden at this year's World Junior Summer Showcase

240716_Hurtig
By Chris Wahl
@wahlsy CalgaryFlames.com

Flames prospect Axel Hurtig is set to represent Sweden at the upcoming World Junior Summer Showcase, slated for July 28 - August 3 in Windsor, Ont. and Plymouth, Mich.

The 19-year-old defenceman was selected by Calgary in the seventh round of the 2023 NHL Draft.

Hurtig, who hails from Hogas, Sweden, put up 11 points (3G-8A) with Rogle BK's U20 side last season, while also making his professional debut with Rogle's SHL side, skating in seven contests overall. 

He signed with the Calgary Hitmen this past May and after attending Flames Development Camp earlier this month, is set to make his North American debut with the WHL club this fall.

Hurtig's Swedish side will participate in exhibition contests against junior squads from Finland and the United States, as well as against fellow Flames prospects Etienne Morin and Zayne Parekh, who were named to the Canadian World Junior Summer Showcase squad Tuesday.

