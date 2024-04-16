Game Day Notebook - 16.04.24

VANCOUVER - And then there were two.

With the Flames set to close out the regular season this week, the group is looking to end it with a pair of wins starting tonight in Vancouver for the fourth and final meeting of the season against the Canucks.

It's also a chance to play a bit of a spoiler role with Vancouver looking to clinch their first division title since the 2012-13 campaign, needing just a point to seal the deal.

"I think we’re still focusing on our process," Oliver Kylington said. "We don’t want them to clinch first place, we want to try to stop them (from doing) that, so we just have to focus on our play and come out ready."

And, perhaps the powerplay can be key in completing that task.

Over the past nine games, the Flames have scored 13 goals with the man-advantage and are clicking at an unreal rate of 41.9% during that span.

If it ain't broke, don't fix it.

"I think a lot of it is that they are feeling more confident now in their ability to go out on the ice and score," Flames head coach Ryan Huska said. "That's one thing, your offensive players feel good about themselves and it comes a little bit easier for them, I could say.

"I think Kuzy (Andrei Kuzmenko) has been a real driving force on the power play. He's made our power play better because he has the confidence with the puck on the goal line. Its a little more predictable now than what it was and I think their confidence is of such that they know they can step on the ice and not just generate momentum but there's a good chance for them to score goals again."