5 Things - Flames @ Canucks

The Flames gear up for their final road game of the season (8 p.m. MT/Sportsnet West)

5ThingsApr16Web
By Alex Medina
@alex_medina5 CalgaryFlames.com

1. Last Time Out

Down, but never out of it.

The ‘Dome faithful were given quite the show Sunday evening, as the Flames came back twice from two-goal deficits to knock off the visiting Arizona Coyotes 6-5.

Andrei Kuzmenko, Matt Coronato, Connor Zary and Yegor Sharangovich provided single tallies while Nazem Kadri scored twice four minutes apart in the third frame to give Flames their third win in four games.

It wasn't the prettiest, but they never gave up.

"It’s definitely something that we don’t love to do, kinda go back and forth," Zary said after the game. "Obviously, it wasn’t our best, but to come out in the third and gather ourselves, take control a little bit, find that lead and stick with it was good for us.

"Good to come over that adversity, like I said it wasn’t our best, but to finish that way is always nice."

The line of Kadri, Kuzmenko and Martin Pospisil was once again a treat to watch, buzzing all night. The line combined for six points with Kuzmenko now having collected 24 points in 27 games since arriving in Calgary.

"I think it’s just that kind of rejuvenation feeling,” Kadri said on playing alongside Kuzmenko. “Obviously, coming to a new team, trying to prove some doubters, that chip on your shoulder can be motivating for some players.

“Playing with me, I just try to get a read off him, he definitely likes to chat; he likes to communicate and draw up some plays, so just trying to read off each other, and if he continues to do those little things that have gotten him into these situations, we’ll continue to have success."

And, part of the success the Flames have had as of late has to be credited to the work of the powerplay, clicking at 41.9% in their last nine games with 13 goals scored with the man-advantage.

Not bad at all.

Now, with the final week of the regular season upon us, the Flames have two games left starting tonight in Vancouver for their final road game of the campaign.

Playing against a divisional rival never takes much to get up for and for the squad, they're looking to end these games on a high note.

"You still want to put your best effort on the ice," Head Coach Ryan Huska said. "I think when you're playing against the top team in our division right now, that still has something on the line. You know what type of game your going to get from them.

"They'll be some lineup changes for us and then from there its just a matter of going there, working and playing a smart road game."

Watch all the highlights - and there was lots of them - from Calgary's 6-5 win over Arizona

2. Know Your Enemy

First in the Pacific is in sight for the Canucks.

Vancouver enters tonight’s matchup looking to clinch the division after a massive 3-1 win over the Oilers Saturday night.

Sam Lafferty, Pius Suter and Dakota Joshua provided the markers while Casey DeSmith stopped 32 shots to help them in their quest for top spot.

“It’s a tough building to come into,” Canucks bench boss Rick Tocchet told NHL.com after the game. "They don’t lose very often here and coming in here and letting them only score one goal, it’s a credit to a lot of guys. I thought defensively we were good, and they had a lot of chances.

"Couple games left in the season before playoffs start, this was a good test drive for us."

With both clubs having two games remaining, a point tonight would clinch Vancouver’s first Pacific title since 2012-13.

"It wasn't our ultimate goal but shows what a great year its been and our consistency throughout the year starting with camp," Quinn Hughes said. "It'll be a nice touch on the regular season here."

And, they'll get a big boost in trying to achieve that as goaltender Thacther Demko will play tonight as confirmed by Tocchet after Monday's skate.

Demko, who missed 14 games due to a knee injury suffered March. 9 against the Winnipeg Jets, returned to practice last week and now has his sights set on getting in game action before Vancouver begins the postseason.

"I only missed about a month here which is good," he said. "Just having attention to detail, staying engaged, going through some old videos and staying sharp mentally and obviously it will be a big game for me."

2023-24 Stats

Powerplay
Rate
Rank
Flames
18.1%
24th
Canucks
22.7%
10th
Penalty Kill
Flames
80.9%
10th
Canucks
78.6%
20th
5-on-5 Shot Attempts (via NaturalStatTrick)
Flames
50.93%
13th
Canucks
50.35%
18th
5-on-5 High-Danger Scoring Chances (via NaturalStatTrick)
Flames
50.11%
19th
Canucks
53.42%
7th

3. Fast Facts

Kylington 200

Oliver Kylington is slated to skate in his 200th NHL game tonight in Vancouver. The Stockholm, Sweden product made his NHL debut on April 9, 2016 in Minnesota where he logged 17:22 of ice time and had one shot. Kylington will become the 18th-active Swedish defenceman to reach the milestone and joins Rasmus Andersson as two of 21 defencemen from the 2015 draft class to hit the mark.

Razzle Dazzle

Andersson is just one point shy of becoming the 11th active Swedish-born defenceman to reach the 200-point plateau, and sixth rearguard from the 2015 draft class to achieve the feat.

Game Notes - Flames @ Canucks 16.04.24
- 0.32 MB
Download Game Notes - Flames @ Canucks 16.04.24

4. Shran-GOAT-vich

With a goal last game, Yegor Sharangovich became the highest scoring Belarusian player in a single season in NHL history with 59 points, surpassing Mikhail Grabovski’s previous record of 58 points set back in the 2010-11 campaign.

The 25-year-old also became the first Belarusian to score 30 goals in a season back on April. 6 against Edmonton.

Sharangovich scores beauty, sets country record

5. Players To Watch

Flames - Nazem Kadri

It’s been said many times but it must be said again – he’s him.

Kadri was named the NHL’s Third Star of the Week, which saw him post four goals and eight points in four games. The centreman leads the squad in points with 74, marking the second time in his career he’s hit the 70-point mark.

"Luckily, you know, got hot,” he said after Sunday’s win. “I’ve proved I can get there before, so I can never sell myself short but my linemates are playing great, my teammates are setting me up with chances and I’ve been able to capitalize on them. It’s fun to score."

The powerplay comes through as the Flames take the lead

Canucks - J.T. Miller

The forward continues his career year with highs in goals (36) and points (102) leading the Canucks attack and currently sits ninth in NHL scoring.

With an assist last game, Miller extended his point streak to ten games with three goals and 10 assists during that span and last week. He also picked up another milestone becoming the second fastest player to reach 400 points in Canucks history doing so in 362, only behind Pavel Bure who completed the feat in 360.

Related Content

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Coyotes

Pregame Huska - 14.04.24

Pregame Andersson - 14.04.24

Pregame Zary - 14.04.24

News Feed

'A Lot Of NHL Attributes'

Say What - 'Those Milestones Are Important'

Future Watch Update - 15.04.24

Nazem Kadri Named NHL's Third Star Of The Week

Flames Sign Goaltender Waltteri Ignatjew

Flames Recall Adam Klapka From Wranglers

Say What - 'Kind Of Rejuvenation'

Dog On A Bone

Game Day Notebook - 14.04.24

Say What - 'Play Our Game'

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Coyotes

5 Things - Flames vs. Coyotes

Say What - 'I'm Playing Better'

Naz's Night

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Ducks

Game Day Notebook - 12.04.24

Say What - 'Back On The Horse'

5 Things - Flames @ Ducks