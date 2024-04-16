5 Things - Flames @ Canucks

1. Last Time Out

Down, but never out of it.

The ‘Dome faithful were given quite the show Sunday evening, as the Flames came back twice from two-goal deficits to knock off the visiting Arizona Coyotes 6-5.

Andrei Kuzmenko, Matt Coronato, Connor Zary and Yegor Sharangovich provided single tallies while Nazem Kadri scored twice four minutes apart in the third frame to give Flames their third win in four games.

It wasn't the prettiest, but they never gave up.

"It’s definitely something that we don’t love to do, kinda go back and forth," Zary said after the game. "Obviously, it wasn’t our best, but to come out in the third and gather ourselves, take control a little bit, find that lead and stick with it was good for us.

"Good to come over that adversity, like I said it wasn’t our best, but to finish that way is always nice."

The line of Kadri, Kuzmenko and Martin Pospisil was once again a treat to watch, buzzing all night. The line combined for six points with Kuzmenko now having collected 24 points in 27 games since arriving in Calgary.

"I think it’s just that kind of rejuvenation feeling,” Kadri said on playing alongside Kuzmenko. “Obviously, coming to a new team, trying to prove some doubters, that chip on your shoulder can be motivating for some players.

“Playing with me, I just try to get a read off him, he definitely likes to chat; he likes to communicate and draw up some plays, so just trying to read off each other, and if he continues to do those little things that have gotten him into these situations, we’ll continue to have success."

And, part of the success the Flames have had as of late has to be credited to the work of the powerplay, clicking at 41.9% in their last nine games with 13 goals scored with the man-advantage.

Not bad at all.

Now, with the final week of the regular season upon us, the Flames have two games left starting tonight in Vancouver for their final road game of the campaign.

Playing against a divisional rival never takes much to get up for and for the squad, they're looking to end these games on a high note.

"You still want to put your best effort on the ice," Head Coach Ryan Huska said. "I think when you're playing against the top team in our division right now, that still has something on the line. You know what type of game your going to get from them.

"They'll be some lineup changes for us and then from there its just a matter of going there, working and playing a smart road game."