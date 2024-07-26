'Really Good Young Guys'

Jarome Iginla radiates positivity.

And the Hockey Hall-of-Famer is bullish on the future of the Flames, thanks to a crafty re-stocking of the club’s prospect cupboard by General Manager Craig Conroy.

Iginla, who serves as a Special Advisor to the Calgary GM, says he’s settling into his front office role - a homecoming, so to speak, after an unforgettable 16-year stint on the ice with the Flames that cemented his status as an NHL legend.

And he’s doing so with Conroy, his old linemate, helping him along the way.

“I’ve really enjoyed it, (Conroy’s) brought me along and we touch base quite frequently,” Iginla said. “He’s had a really busy first year, and I think he’s done a really good job, a lot on his plate.

“I think he’s positioned us in a good spot going forward, lots of work left to do but it’s been fun, he’s been sharing stuff with me, teaching me some of the ropes.”

His passion for the game shines through - a big reason why Iginla stepped behind the bench at RINK Hockey Academy in Kelowna in recent years.

His two sons, Tij and Joe, are likely to be fully entrenched in junior hockey this fall, while daughter Jade is enjoying success as a student-athlete at Brown University, meaning Jarome’s had time to dive into his role with Calgary a little bit more of late.

All while having plenty of background knowledge on the next generation of NHL stars.

“It’s been great to get to work with our scouting staff, and get to see how they do it and what they’re looking for,” said Iginla. “Now I’ve gotten to be at two Drafts, and now you get to kind of build a little bit and see where guys are going.

“Lots to learn, but still at the same time, it’s hockey. It’s pretty special to get to be a part of.”

The most recent NHL Draft was special for Jarome and the Iginla family on two fronts. Son Tij became the first-ever player drafted by the Utah Hockey Club when he went sixth-overall, while Jarome also got a front-row seat to a 2024 Flames class that has been universally lauded by observers over the past few weeks.

In the weeks since, Calgary has signed first-round selections Zayne Parekh and Matvei Gridin, as well as blueliner Etienne Morin, a second-round pick from the 2023 Draft.

It’s all part of the process, but also an important step toward bringing fans out of their seats in the coming years at the Scotiabank Saddledome, and then the new Scotia Place when it opens.

“Conny was working on getting those picks and building those assets, and they turn into good young players,” Iginla said. “When you get to meet them, interview them - I got to be behind the scenes (at) the Combine - you get to meet them, see their personalities.

“Obviously we’re very happy with the players that we got, lots of guys to be really excited about that are talented, that are skilled.”

Having the franchise’s all-time points leader looking over things doesn’t hurt, either.

But while Iginla will continue to have a keen eye on the young Flames’ growth, he’s also confident in his Calgary colleagues’ ability to help push the prospects forward.

“Our development guys will work with them, (they will) keep trying to get better and build on the expectations,” he said. “It’s exciting, as fans I think there’ll be some really good young guys for the next while to watch grow.”