'Keeps Me So Comfortable'

Zayne Parekh is here.

And for Calgary’s ninth-overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, his first taste of pro hockey is a family affair.

Parekh landed in Alberta earlier this week along with older brother Isa, who was invited to Flames Development Camp after a standout season with the BCHL’s Nanaimo Clippers.

Zayne’s first strides in Flames colours were one of the focal points of Thursday’s sessions at WinSport - the smooth-skating defenceman hit the ice amid plenty of hype, and plenty of excitement.

“I was really excited to get on the ice,” he said with a wide smile after the skill session. “I haven’t skated in a little while, (so) just getting things back in place.”

That’s not to say the younger Parekh hasn’t been busy. This time last month, he was hoisting the Memorial Cup as a member of the OHL’s Saginaw Spirit.

He followed that experience up with a trip to the NHL Scouting Combine in Buffalo, then a separate camp in Florida, then - of course - the NHL Draft experience in Las Vegas, where Flames GM Craig Conroy called him down to the stage last Friday night with the first of Calgary’s two first-round picks.