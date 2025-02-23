Say What - 'Find My Game Again'

The buzz ahead of Sunday's contest against the Sharks

2-1
By Calgary Flames Staff
Jonathan Huberdeau on coming back from the break:

"I think (we’re) fresh off a nice rest, and I think we’re reset. We come back, we’ve got one game at home before a really long road trip. It just says in the room, we need to win that one bad."

On the week of work and getting back to game action:

"We got enough practice. Came back, and I think the pace in our practices was pretty good. We’re ready to go, I mean we worked all week. This game’s really important for us."

On the importance of the next two weeks:

"I guess if you lose all seven, you’re probably going to be out. We’ve got to go one game at a time. We wanna get these two points. I think we just focus on tonight, and after we can go into that road trip. Tonight, we come out with a win, it’s going to set us up on our road trip."

"This game’s really important for us"

Ryan Lomberg on his team's eagerness ahead of the stretch run:

"We’re excited, man. We’ve got 27 games left here, and we’re going to leave it all out there. So we’re very much looking forward to this opportunity."

On tonight's contest and the six-game trip ahead:

"We obviously gotta take care of business first tonight, and then looking forward to this trip. It’s a big one for us - it’s make or break - we’re looking forward to the opportunity of playing some of the league’s top teams, and proving to ourselves - and the rest of the league - that we’re going to push for that spot."

On facing the Sharks and lessons from the last meeting in December:

"I think the only thing we can take is that they’re a fast, skilled bunch. It’s not one of those games that you can ease into from the break, we’ve got to come to play, from the drop of the puck on, and make sure we take care of home ice before the road trip."

"We’re excited, man"

Connor Zary on potentially returning from injury tonight:

"It definitely feels good to kinda get back at it, and be with the group, and obviously just be skating over the last week, and kinda feeling it out again, and getting ready to go. Obviously, I’m really excited to get that going, get with the guys, and move in that direction."

On having a week of practice to get up to speed:

"It was huge. I think that extra amount of time where no one’s really playing, you get an opportunity to come back and join the team, and practicing and (getting) up to speed at the same time as other guys. Just those little things - just as much being off the ice around the guys as it is on the ice - to feel comfortable again, and get back to it."

On playing on a line with Mikael Backlund and Blake Coleman:

"It’s awesome. I think playing with those two guys, everyone’s seen what they can do and how they play the game. Playing with them this year, and playing with them a bit before that, too. Find my game again, keep it simple, and just go out there and do what I can do."

"Just go out there and do what I can do"

Ryan Huska on Zary and Kevin Bahl's status:

"They’re both still on IR, but we’re expecting to take them off later today."

On how the 4 Nations break helped get his group healthy:

"If there’s one positive about the break, you give some guys that had some bumps and bruises chances to heal. This was good for a lot of our players. Using that time wisely puts people in a situation where they’re going to be ready to go, so we’re excited about having people that are available to us."

On the week of practice and the 'Mini Training Camp':

"Loved it. I thought the guys were engaged, it’s not your typical training camp because - I mentioned earlier - you bury your guys a little bit during the real training camp, because you’re not overly concerned about exhibition games, it’s more about getting them back to the level that they need to be at. This one’s about making sure they’re reset, and re-focused on how our team has to play collectively, but also still making sure you’re managing energy and making sure they’re ready to go, not just for tonight, but for the stretch run."

On the dangers presented by San Jose:

"They’re a dangerous team off the rush, and when they’re given time and space, they’ve got a lot of skill that can make some high end plays, like high-danger chances, that they can create. I think a lot of it comes down to how we play the game. I think when we’re at our very best, we don’t give teams a lot of room on the ice, and that’s something that we’ll look for from our group tonight."

"They’re ready to go - not just for tonight, but for the stretch run"

