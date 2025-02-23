Say What - 'Find My Game Again'

Jonathan Huberdeau on coming back from the break:

"I think (we’re) fresh off a nice rest, and I think we’re reset. We come back, we’ve got one game at home before a really long road trip. It just says in the room, we need to win that one bad."

On the week of work and getting back to game action:

"We got enough practice. Came back, and I think the pace in our practices was pretty good. We’re ready to go, I mean we worked all week. This game’s really important for us."

On the importance of the next two weeks:

"I guess if you lose all seven, you’re probably going to be out. We’ve got to go one game at a time. We wanna get these two points. I think we just focus on tonight, and after we can go into that road trip. Tonight, we come out with a win, it’s going to set us up on our road trip."