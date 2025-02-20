Say What - 'Feel More Like Myself'

The buzz around the rink at Thursday's practice

2-1
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

Head Coach Ryan Huska on a full week of practice:

“They don't like to practice. I think that's something more that coaches like. They want to play the games - but I do think they recognize the importance of this time to re-tool or remember the important details of our structure and the habits we expect our players to play with. So, I think they recognize the importance of that. But I do think they'll be happy when this week has is done.”

On when Rasmus Andersson will return to the team:

“Yeah, hopefully. I know there was a lot of travel issues with those guys getting out of the east coast with all those winter storms, so we're expecting him in (Calgary) tonight, so we should have him around the room tomorrow, hopefully. And then, yes, most definitely, practice on Saturday.”

On the next seven games leading up to the trade deadline:

“The only message we have is for Sunday night. We have a big game coming up after a long layoff, we've lost a few in a row at home, and we want to make sure we're playing our best game of the year on Sunday night.”

Blake Coleman on tonight’s 4 Nations final:

“It's exciting. The tournament in general has been really good for the game of hockey. ... Obviously, I've got some U.S. pride in me, so hopefully they get the win. But ultimately, I just think it's been really good for the game of hockey and fun to watch.”

On the banter between himself and proud Canadian MacKenzie Weegar:

“We were yelling at each other. I was chasing him down on the ice chanting 'USA! USA!' He's got his Canadian tat, so we're both proud and we'll have fun with it. We'll get the team together today and go watch the game and use it as an opportunity to get together. Whoever wins, I just think it's been really good for the game of hockey.”

On Mikael Backlund scoring a beauty, between-the-legs goal at practice:

“We were saying, maybe he took some pre-workout before practice today. He looks fresh. I guess Mexico did him some good. Obviously, he's been playing through some stuff going into the break, so I would imagine he's one of the biggest beneficiaries from the time off.”

On having Connor Zary back on his line:

“He just adds a different element to our team. Both the guys that were out missing for that period of time, it was a noticeable hole in our lineup. Gives us a lot of depth and I played with Connor a lot early in the year and felt that there was a lot of chemistry and we created a lot of offence, and obviously the defensive side was going to be there.”

Mikael Backlund on returning from the break rejuvenated:

“It's nice. It was nice for everyone to get away - not just physically, but to get a mental reset and recovery. I feel a lot better coming back here. It's been some good skates and I feel more like myself and better out there.”

On the team getting back up to game speed:

“I thought the first practice was really good and we've just been building off that. I like our pace, I like our execution in practice. Good to have a day tomorrow with more of a recovery workout and we'll get back at it on Sunday.”

On a hard practice Thursday, which featured plenty of battle drills:

“It was a good day. I thought the team has looked good every day and today was a little more battle and skating and stuff, but it was good. It was good to get one of these hard practices before we get back at it.”

