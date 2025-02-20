Say What - 'Feel More Like Myself'

Head Coach Ryan Huska on a full week of practice:

“They don't like to practice. I think that's something more that coaches like. They want to play the games - but I do think they recognize the importance of this time to re-tool or remember the important details of our structure and the habits we expect our players to play with. So, I think they recognize the importance of that. But I do think they'll be happy when this week has is done.”

On when Rasmus Andersson will return to the team:

“Yeah, hopefully. I know there was a lot of travel issues with those guys getting out of the east coast with all those winter storms, so we're expecting him in (Calgary) tonight, so we should have him around the room tomorrow, hopefully. And then, yes, most definitely, practice on Saturday.”

On the next seven games leading up to the trade deadline:

“The only message we have is for Sunday night. We have a big game coming up after a long layoff, we've lost a few in a row at home, and we want to make sure we're playing our best game of the year on Sunday night.”