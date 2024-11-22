Say What - 'Established An Identity'

Jonathan Huberdeau on his 500th career assist:
"Took a while to get that one, but felt good, obviously on the game-winner. Thought we played a good game, you know, early, and then they scored two quick goals. But, you know, stuck with it in the third period, got a nice win."
On MacKenzie Weegar's performance:
"Give him a shoutout to make Team Canada, I think it’s the time to do that. He’s such a good player, he plays hard all around the game. He deserves it. Played a helluva game, we got two points, it’s huge."
On his team's start:
"Probably one of the best first periods all year, I think we were all over them. Obviously, it’s tough to play like that for 60 minutes, but I think we did a pretty good job, and came up with another win."