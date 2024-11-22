Say What - 'Established An Identity'

Connor Zary on whether he felt he was due for a goal:

"I’ve been feeling that way for a while. It’s good, I think it’s something to work through. Obviously you want to keep that going and keep that momentum, but it always feels good to get one in the back of the net."

On how he's adapting to the middle of the ice:

"I think it’s building. I think as a centreman, it’s little details, little things, I’ve got to keep working on my face-offs, and really dialling that in. But overall, being able to play with Jonny for the last handful of games here has been awesome, just trying to build that chemistry day in, day out."

On Huberdeau's 500th assist:

"It’s pretty cool to be part of, even if (it’s) just a couple of those; 500 of anything, it’s probably pretty good. To hear that come over the P.A. system - 500 assists - that’s pretty incredible and it speaks to the type of player, type of person Huby is, and it’s obviously a cool moment for us."