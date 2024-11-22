Say What - 'Established An Identity'

What was said following the Flames' 3-2 win over the Rangers

2-1
By Calgary Flames Staff
Jonathan Huberdeau on his 500th career assist:

"Took a while to get that one, but felt good, obviously on the game-winner. Thought we played a good game, you know, early, and then they scored two quick goals. But, you know, stuck with it in the third period, got a nice win."

On MacKenzie Weegar's performance:

"Give him a shoutout to make Team Canada, I think it’s the time to do that. He’s such a good player, he plays hard all around the game. He deserves it. Played a helluva game, we got two points, it’s huge."

On his team's start:

"Probably one of the best first periods all year, I think we were all over them. Obviously, it’s tough to play like that for 60 minutes, but I think we did a pretty good job, and came up with another win."

"We were a confident group and it showed"

Connor Zary on whether he felt he was due for a goal:

"I’ve been feeling that way for a while. It’s good, I think it’s something to work through. Obviously you want to keep that going and keep that momentum, but it always feels good to get one in the back of the net."

On how he's adapting to the middle of the ice:

"I think it’s building. I think as a centreman, it’s little details, little things, I’ve got to keep working on my face-offs, and really dialling that in. But overall, being able to play with Jonny for the last handful of games here has been awesome, just trying to build that chemistry day in, day out."

On Huberdeau's 500th assist:

"It’s pretty cool to be part of, even if (it’s) just a couple of those; 500 of anything, it’s probably pretty good. To hear that come over the P.A. system - 500 assists - that’s pretty incredible and it speaks to the type of player, type of person Huby is, and it’s obviously a cool moment for us."

"I was just trying to get a good shot on net and it worked out"

MacKenzie Weegar on playing after having a maintenance day Wednesday:

"Nope, not a question at all. I felt unbelievable all day. It was awesome."

On his team's run of form at home:

"We’ve established an identity, which is big for our group. Coming into the Saddledome now, it’s hard to play against our group. We’ve got forwards tracking and checking hard, D are in your face, goalies are kicking. We have an identity and I love to see it. That first period, we just kept comin’ and comin’ and I think it wore down on that team."

"We've established an identity"

Ryan Huska on the 3-2 win over the Rangers:

"I thought it was a good night for a lot of players, and our team. I liked our game. There was a few stretches where we got a little bit loose, and we gave them a little bit too much space, but all in all, it was a good night for us."

On his group's response after two quick goals against:

"We were pretty sure we were going to come out the right way in the third period again, we’ve done it all year long. I think you look at the older players. Our room was noisy, it wasn’t really a big deal to them, so I was pleased with their approach, how they turned the page and got ready for the third period."

On Weegar's game:

"I loved MacKenzie tonight, I thought he was great. He was competitive, he played with pace, he moved the puck well. The bigger the game, I feel like you get better games from MacKenzie. I thought he was excellent tonight."

On Huberdeau's 500th assist:

"It's what he's kinda been known for, and it's nice that he was able to get that with us, on a goal that meant a lot tonight."

"I thought it was a good night for a lot of players, and our team. I liked our game"

