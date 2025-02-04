Say What - 'Critical Week For Us'

The buzz ahead of Tuesday's tilt between the Flames and Leafs

By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

Morgan Frost on facing the Leafs:

"Always when you play Toronto. I think, probably, my family and friends have it circled more than I do now. But yeah, it’s exciting."

On his acclimation to the team after two games:

"Everyone’s made me feel welcome. Just gonna try and build my game as we go, kinda learn how the team plays and learn how I can integrate myself as best as possible, just do whatever I can to help the team win. Obviously only been two games, but I’ve had a lot of fun so far."

On his faceoff prowess:

"There’s a lot of guys that are better than me, that you could probably ask that question to. I dunno, it’s something that I’ve worked on for a while. I’ve never been a great faceoff guy, I think right now I’m kinda in the middle. I’d like to keep getting better at that, to where I can be relied upon all over the ice in important situations."

Nazem Kadri on Dustin Wolf being a serious Calder Trophy candidate:

"Very serious. You just look at his numbers alone, I think he’s going to have a long career in this league, for sure, he’s off to a great start. I’m sure he’d like to give his teammates some credit too, standing in front of him. He’s been timely, he’s made some great saves when we’ve needed ‘em, and he’s one of the reasons that we’re in this position."

On his team's recent success on the powerplay:

"I think special teams is a lot about momentum, and sometimes when things are snowballing, it’s hard to stop that snowball from rolling down the hill. I think we’ve done a nice job of just resetting, and communicating, and everybody being on the same page. When you’re on the man-advantage, there’s going to be plays out there to make. It’s just a matter of time. When we concentrate on moving the puck quick, it’s been working thus far."

On the importance of the week ahead:

"We want to put ourselves in a great situation coming into the break, and feel nice, and be able to enjoy it to the full extent, take some time off. It’s going to be a critical week for us, we’re playing some good teams. I’d rather it no other way."

Ryan Huska on his team's ability to click on the powerplay:

"I think Cail (MacLean) has done a really good job. Sometimes it takes a little bit of time for them to really understand concepts, and how he wants them to operate. So that’s one thing for us, I think he’s done an excellent job in teaching it. Number two, I think, the puck speed has gotten much better for us. So they move the puck a lot quicker than what we were doing earlier in the year. And then the big ‘C’ word always comes into play. When your top guys are feeling good about their game, your powerplay is usually pretty good as well."

On Chris Tanev and his time in Calgary:

"He was a great teammate. There was a lot of things that you appreciated about the way he played the game. With him being in Toronto now, I think people probably recognize how good of a player he is. We saw that first-hand for four years."

On what to expect from the Maple Leafs:

"The same as we’ve seen in the past. The skill-set of their top players, you have to know where they are on the ice, and they’re playing a little different style than we’ve seen in the past. You have to be ready for more of a trench-type game, and make sure you’re prepared to compete along the walls."

