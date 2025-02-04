Say What - 'Critical Week For Us'

Morgan Frost on facing the Leafs:

"Always when you play Toronto. I think, probably, my family and friends have it circled more than I do now. But yeah, it’s exciting."

On his acclimation to the team after two games:

"Everyone’s made me feel welcome. Just gonna try and build my game as we go, kinda learn how the team plays and learn how I can integrate myself as best as possible, just do whatever I can to help the team win. Obviously only been two games, but I’ve had a lot of fun so far."

On his faceoff prowess:

"There’s a lot of guys that are better than me, that you could probably ask that question to. I dunno, it’s something that I’ve worked on for a while. I’ve never been a great faceoff guy, I think right now I’m kinda in the middle. I’d like to keep getting better at that, to where I can be relied upon all over the ice in important situations."