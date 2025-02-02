Say What - 'Couple Bad Bounces'

Nazem Kadri on the setback to the Red Wings:

"I think we probably deserved to win, I’d say. Really liked most of our game. A couple breakdowns - they’re an opportunistic team - a team that’s got talent on their roster, and they made us pay. But for the most part, I think we were pretty good tonight."

On Joel Farabee's debut on his line:

"It’s always hard coming into a new team. Everything happens so quick, it’s just like you’ve got to put everything else that’s going on off the ice aside, and come up ready to play. I think he did a great job tonight. Had lots of energy, made some plays with the puck. I think we had some good chemistry tonight."

On his goal in the third period:

"Just tried to catch ‘em off guard with a quick up on the powerplay. Just tried to delay and get as much ice as possible. Felt like there was some room to attack. Just tried to pick a corner, and it went in."

Joel Farabee on his Flames debut:

"Felt pretty good. I thought I had pretty good legs. Just trying to read off my line mates, just kinda learning as I went. I thought we kinda took control of the play. Couple bad bounces - I think we hit three crossbars or something - coulda went either way in my opinion."

On whether he and Morgan Frost felt additional pressure being under the spotlight:

"Not really. Maybe a couple years ago, or if I was a little younger. But I think now, my preparation before games is pretty much the same. I think for us, we just tried to go out there, make some plays, play the right way and help out the team."

Morgan Frost on his debut in front of the C of Red:

"It was exciting, I thought the fans were great. Everyone in the room was so great to Joel and I, made us feel welcome and felt we could just go play our game. Not the result we want, but for me personally, it’s nice to get the first one out of the way. Hopefully build off that, and be better for tomorrow."

On whether he felt comfortable right from the start of the game:

"For the most part. I think I probably turned the puck over a few too many times, and gave them some scoring chances. But I think for me to be effective, I kinda have to be playing that way, playing with confidence. Felt a little nervous, but once I got that first shift out of the way, I felt good after that."

Ryan Huska on the loss to Detroit:

"There was a few mistakes that were made. This one was similar to the Washington game, where I liked a lot of what we did. We just … find a way to score a goal. And tonight, there was some situations where I don’t think Talbot saw pucks that were coming at him. Whether a deflection went the wrong way, or he’s looking one way and we just miss the net on some opportunities, we just weren’t able to get the goal tonight."

On Farabee and Frost's debuts:

"I liked them both. I thought they did a good job. It’s been a long couple days for them, and I thought they did a good job. Like we threw them pretty much into every situation, and I thought both guys handled it well."

On the skill plays he saw from Farabee and Frost:

"There were some small plays that they did make, like plays through sticks. There was a little bit of composure with the puck, and they were strong on the puck as well. So I did see some things tonight, yes."

