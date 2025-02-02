Say What - 'Couple Bad Bounces'

Nazem Kadri on the setback to the Red Wings:

"I think we probably deserved to win, I’d say. Really liked most of our game. A couple breakdowns - they’re an opportunistic team - a team that’s got talent on their roster, and they made us pay. But for the most part, I think we were pretty good tonight."

On Joel Farabee's debut on his line:

"It’s always hard coming into a new team. Everything happens so quick, it’s just like you’ve got to put everything else that’s going on off the ice aside, and come up ready to play. I think he did a great job tonight. Had lots of energy, made some plays with the puck. I think we had some good chemistry tonight."

On his goal in the third period:

"Just tried to catch ‘em off guard with a quick up on the powerplay. Just tried to delay and get as much ice as possible. Felt like there was some room to attack. Just tried to pick a corner, and it went in."