Say What - 'Contributions From More Players'

Lindholm on making up for Toffoli's offensive contributions:

"I think it’s more spread out this year. Last year, we had a couple 20-goal scorers, and he was a 30-plus goal-scorer. This year, I feel like it’s more spread out, more guys are scoring goals, in a lower amount, but we’re getting contributions from more players."

On the momentum swing versus the Hurricanes:

"We kind of saw in the second period, towards the end there that they were kind of tired; I think everyone felt it, and we talked about it a little bit before the third. When you get a goal, pretty much right away there, you start rolling more, and feeling a little bit better. Once you get the first one, you feel like you can win."