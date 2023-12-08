Say What - 'Contributions From More Players'

The latest chatter as the Flames prepare for the Devils

By Chris Wahl
@wahlsy CalgaryFlames.com

Lindholm on making up for Toffoli's offensive contributions:

"I think it’s more spread out this year. Last year, we had a couple 20-goal scorers, and he was a 30-plus goal-scorer. This year, I feel like it’s more spread out, more guys are scoring goals, in a lower amount, but we’re getting contributions from more players."

On the momentum swing versus the Hurricanes:

"We kind of saw in the second period, towards the end there that they were kind of tired; I think everyone felt it, and we talked about it a little bit before the third. When you get a goal, pretty much right away there, you start rolling more, and feeling a little bit better. Once you get the first one, you feel like you can win."

Dube on his relationship with Toffoli:

"He’s a great guy, he’s one of my better friends I’ve played with throughout my career. It’s going to be weird playing against one of my closest guys that I was with, that I’ve got to play against now, so it’s going to be a little different. He’s doing well, though, for sure."

On the Flames getting scoring through the lineup:

"I think it’s good though, you see that every line is producing right now. Like Colesy’s goal short-handed (Thursday), it’s big moments, which is helping us out a ton."

Huska on Toffoli's impact with the Flames:

"Tyler was a good player for us, there’s no doubt about it. He brought a lot of things to our team, he won, he has a pedigree about him, for sure. He’s got a lot of good friends in our room, but not for tomorrow."

On the impact of Coleman and Kadri's championship experience in the room:

"That’s leadership; your younger guys don’t learn how to do things the right way unless there’s people like that around, so that’s a real big thing. If you have leaders that maybe don’t have an idea of what it’s like to play at a certain time of the year, or how you have to raise your level, then the young guys never get to learn that. I think those two guys, in regards to how they’ve worked this year, have set a good example for some of the younger players around our room."

