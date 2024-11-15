Say What - 'Bear Down'

Connor Zary on his mindset and the move to centre:
"I think you just do what you can out there, you go out there and play your game. It’s obviously a little bit different details, but still prepare your body and your mind the same way, and just go out there, play your game and be confident."
On the importance of face-offs:
"It’s most likely the biggest part. Anytime you can get in the face-off dot, win the puck, win the draw, you’re going to start with the puck, and that leads to you to not having to worry about those details as much in your defensive zone. I think that’s the biggest part of it, for sure, and it’s huge to go in there, bear down and try to win every one."