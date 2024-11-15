Say What - 'Bear Down'

Ryan Huska on how Zary can help Huberdeau and Sharangovich:

"I think Jonathan needs to keep doing what he’s doing, he’s been really good away from the puck this year. I feel like it’s just a matter of time, I really do. Sharan, I think the move for him, trying to get him out of the middle, free him up to make his reads as to when he can leave the zone a little quicker, when he can give himself a little bit more space to be able to get his shot away. He’s had some chances the last little while, but we feel like putting him in a different position might open him up a little bit more."

On what he'd like to see from his defencemen:

"I thought they were slow with the puck a lot of times, and Vancouver, it was way too easy for them to get to the front of our net. So we have to do a better job early on of working to keep people away from our goaltender’s sightline."

On the Predators:

"They’re a team that has a lot of offensive weapons, I think they have one of the best defencemen in the NHL, and they can come at you, and play the game in a lot of different ways. Our team has to be ready to play, just like anyone else that we’re playing against. The priority and focus is always on what we have to do to make sure we’re successful, and that’s staying true to the style of play that we have to have every night."