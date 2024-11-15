Say What - 'Bear Down'

The buzz ahead of Friday's contest between Calgary and Nashville

By Calgary Flames Staff
Connor Zary on his mindset and the move to centre:

"I think you just do what you can out there, you go out there and play your game. It’s obviously a little bit different details, but still prepare your body and your mind the same way, and just go out there, play your game and be confident."

On the importance of face-offs:

"It’s most likely the biggest part. Anytime you can get in the face-off dot, win the puck, win the draw, you’re going to start with the puck, and that leads to you to not having to worry about those details as much in your defensive zone. I think that’s the biggest part of it, for sure, and it’s huge to go in there, bear down and try to win every one."

Yegor Sharangovich on playing with Zary and Huberdeau:

"He was playing before, centre, I think last year too. I think it’s good plan to play together with Huby, a veteran guy helping us young players. I think he’ll do it well, at centre."

On manufacturing offence:

"I’m just trying to do my job, playing well, and help my team win the game. Goals (will come) if you play the right way, and do the right things."

Ryan Huska on how Zary can help Huberdeau and Sharangovich:

"I think Jonathan needs to keep doing what he’s doing, he’s been really good away from the puck this year. I feel like it’s just a matter of time, I really do. Sharan, I think the move for him, trying to get him out of the middle, free him up to make his reads as to when he can leave the zone a little quicker, when he can give himself a little bit more space to be able to get his shot away. He’s had some chances the last little while, but we feel like putting him in a different position might open him up a little bit more."

On what he'd like to see from his defencemen:

"I thought they were slow with the puck a lot of times, and Vancouver, it was way too easy for them to get to the front of our net. So we have to do a better job early on of working to keep people away from our goaltender’s sightline."

On the Predators:

"They’re a team that has a lot of offensive weapons, I think they have one of the best defencemen in the NHL, and they can come at you, and play the game in a lot of different ways. Our team has to be ready to play, just like anyone else that we’re playing against. The priority and focus is always on what we have to do to make sure we’re successful, and that’s staying true to the style of play that we have to have every night."

