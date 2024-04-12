Say What - 'Back On The Horse'

Brayden Pachal on the back-to-back:
"Yesterday wasn’t our best effort. It’s a positive when you’ve got a back-to-back; if you don’t play your best, you’ve got a chance to get back on the horse and play better the next night."
On what the D corps can do differently versus the Ducks:
"For us, I think it’s getting the puck up quicker. I think last night, we played a little bit slow; for us to be successful, we need to be fast through the neutral zone and get in on the forecheck. That starts with us getting the puck up."
On his personal expectations from the final four games:
"I think it’s super-important for me to stay consistent in my game. Since I got here, I’ve tried to play the same way every night and prove to the coaching staff that I can be a player in this league, and be an every-night guy. Nothing changes from my standpoint in the last few games, it’s just continuing to be consistent and doing what I can to help the team win in my role."