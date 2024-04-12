Say What - 'Back On The Horse'

What was said ahead of Friday's contest between the Flames and Ducks

By Calgary Flames Staff
Brayden Pachal on the back-to-back:

"Yesterday wasn’t our best effort. It’s a positive when you’ve got a back-to-back; if you don’t play your best, you’ve got a chance to get back on the horse and play better the next night."

On what the D corps can do differently versus the Ducks:

"For us, I think it’s getting the puck up quicker. I think last night, we played a little bit slow; for us to be successful, we need to be fast through the neutral zone and get in on the forecheck. That starts with us getting the puck up."

On his personal expectations from the final four games:

"I think it’s super-important for me to stay consistent in my game. Since I got here, I’ve tried to play the same way every night and prove to the coaching staff that I can be a player in this league, and be an every-night guy. Nothing changes from my standpoint in the last few games, it’s just continuing to be consistent and doing what I can to help the team win in my role."

"It's an amazing accomplishment"

Ryan Huska on Nazem Kadri's 900th NHL game:

"This year, I feel like he’s a different player. I think he’s taken it upon himself a little bit, to make sure he plays the right way every game; for the most part this year, we’ve seen that, where he’s been competitive, he’s led our team offensively, and he’s been one of our more consistent players on a night-in, night-out basis. To see him get to that 900 game level is a pretty cool thing, and I would bet it’s an interesting trip down memory lane for him, with how he came into the league as that on the edge, you know (laughs). People used to talk a lot about Kads a little bit like we talk about Posp now, and then over the years you mature and you grow, and he’s turned himself into a real complete player. We’re fortunate to have him on our team."

On bouncing back against the Ducks:

"This is about us. For two periods last night, we were no good and I’d put it in the ‘terrible’ category and then the third period, we got a little bit more competitive, and we got some pace in our game. We have to do that for 60 minutes, so whether we’re on the road, our opponent - no matter who it is - this is about our team and making sure we’re committed to doing it the right way, and showing your teammates that you care and you’re going to play, and execute our game plan the way it needs to be taken care of."

On tonight's challenge in a back-to-back scenario:

"This is a back-to-back situation for us, and we haven’t fared well in the second games of back-to-backs this year, so this is our last opportunity to prove to ourselves that ‘hey,’ we can grab hold of the mental side of the game and we can be at our best tonight. I’m looking forward to seeing what our players are going to come out like tonight, I think we’re going to see a real good effort."

"We fortunate to have him on our team"

