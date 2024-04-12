5 Things - Flames @ Ducks

1. Last Time Out

It’s the final Friday of the 2023-24 regular season, and the Flames will spend it in Anaheim in search of a happy finale to their three-game California road trip.

After a 3-2 overtime victory three nights ago in San Jose, Calgary suffered a 4-1 setback Thursday in Los Angeles - Jonathan Huberdeau’s deflection serving as the Flames’ only bit of offence to counter a Kings squad that was bolstered by a two-goal performance from forward Viktor Arvidsson.

Tonight, it’s right back to work, and it’s also a chance to avenge a setback at the hands of the Ducks a week-and-a-half ago at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

This evening’s contest is the last of the three-game season series, with both sides eyeing the upper hand after each winning a game in the opponent’s barn.

It's also expected to be a milestone night for both clubs.

Calgary's Nazem Kadri is slated to skate in his 900th career NHL game, while Anaheim's Jakob Silfverberg will take part in his final game at the Honda Center after 11 seasons in Ducks silks (more on both of those milestones below).

For the Flames, Thursday’s game in Los Angeles went the way of the host Kings, but Head Coach Ryan Huska’s group generated a bit of momentum in period three, simply by playing with the type of pace that’s brought them success over the course of the season.

“Third period, I thought we started to skate a little bit,” he said following the contest. “We had some more zone time than we had the first two periods, but I think a lot of it (Thursday’s loss) came down with the competitive side.”

The message from players and coaches alike of late has been focused on forming an identity to carry into the 2024-25 campaign and with four games left on the calendar, the time is nigh to put those habits into practice.

Huberdeau’s goal brought a bit of a spark to the group, but the veteran forward was already willing to forget Thursday’s loss with an eye on being better tonight when he met the media post-game in L.A.

“Just put this one in the garbage,” he said. “Go back (Friday) and be better.

“Obviously on a back-to-back, it’s nice to kind of turn the page. We’ve got four more games - we’ve got to give our all.”