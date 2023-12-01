Sam Honzek Named Giants Captain

Flames prospect Sam Honzek has been named the captain of the WHL's Vancouver Giants, becoming the first European to don the 'C' for the club.

Honzek, who was drafted by the Flames in the first round in 2023, is expected to make his season debut with the Giants on Friday, Dec. 1 after missing the first two months of the campaign with an injury.

“During his time as a Vancouver Giant, Sam has been a difference maker on the ice and has paired that ability with incredible off-ice habits,” Giants general manager Barclay Parneta said in a press release. “We know his strong work ethic and commitment to the game will set the tone and make an impression this season on our young group.”

Honzek joined the Giants in the 2022-23 season and finished his first year in the WHL with 56 points through 43 games, which ranked him second among all Giants skaters.

“This means a lot to me. I’m really happy and ready to help the team,” Honzek told the Giants' website. “I would say I lead by example. How I work out off the ice and how I practice on the ice – that’s how I’m a leader and I’m going to try to help lead this team to the playoffs.”

In addition, Calgary prospect Jaden Lipinski has been named an alternate captain for the Giants. Lipinski was selected by the Flames in the fourth round of the 2023 NHL Draft. The Giants have announced that Lipinski will temporarily wear the 'C' if Honzek is named to Slovakia’s World Junior team this month.

Lipinski is in this third season with the Giants and currently has 17 points through 24 games this year. In 158 career games in the WHL, the Scottsdale, Ariz. native has posted 34 goals and 85 points.

Photo credit: Vancouver Giants/Diana Hong