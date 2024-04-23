Registration Open For Johnny's Elites Camp

Rebecca Johnston, the Calgary Flames Foundation, and Girls Hockey Calgary are thrilled to announce the second annual Johnny’s Elites Girls Hockey Camp.

Led by 3-time Olympic gold medalist and member of the Flames Player Development team, Rebecca Johnston, this year’s edition will focus on female hockey players aged 11 and 12 years old. The camp is specifically designed for those young athletes looking to advance in their minor hockey journey and enhance their skills both on and off the ice with an emphasis on keeping girls in sports.

“Last year’s camp was a special experience for me,” said Johnston. “I am passionate about keeping girls in sport and facilitating exposure to opportunities for girls through participation and commitment to sport. That is what this camp is all about.”

Johnny’s Elites will run Friday through Sunday, June 21st, 22nd, and 23rd at WinSport for three hours each day. The camp will consist of three components aimed at teaching players how to further their development. Through a mix of on-ice instruction, dryland training, and classroom sessions featuring guest speakers focusing on sport science, the athletes will acquire the new skills needed to take the next step and progress to higher levels of hockey.

Space is limited to 25 spots along with 4 goalies and those interested are asked to apply to attend or participate. All successful applicants will be contacted with further details and information. For more information and to register visit: https://calgaryflamesfoundation.com/johnnyselites/

Schedule

Friday, June 21st – 6:30 PM to 9:30 PM

Saturday, June 22nd – 8:30 AM to 12:00 PM

Sunday, June 23rd – 8:00 AM to 12:30 PM

The Flames Foundation strives to improve the lives of southern Albertans through support of health and wellness, education, and grassroots sports. Since inception the Flames Foundation has been working to help kids play and prosper and has donated over $60 million to southern Alberta charities.