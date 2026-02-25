When the Suiteholder or Club member arrives at the Saddledome, they will enter the Quick Scan Lane at the Telus Club Entrance where the fan’s biometric face scan is validated. Once matched, the fan experience associate will confirm the tickets to be used by the fan and their guests and they are free to enter the arena.

Only the account holder needs to register before using the Quick Scan lanes. Any guests whose tickets are with the registered accountholder will be granted entry with the account holder.