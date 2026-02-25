How does Quick Scan work on an Event Day?
quick-scan
When the Suiteholder or Club member arrives at the Saddledome, they will enter the Quick Scan Lane at the Telus Club Entrance where the fan’s biometric face scan is validated. Once matched, the fan experience associate will confirm the tickets to be used by the fan and their guests and they are free to enter the arena.
Only the account holder needs to register before using the Quick Scan lanes. Any guests whose tickets are with the registered accountholder will be granted entry with the account holder.
Where are the Quick Scan lanes available at the Scotiabank Saddledome?
Currently Quick Scan lane is only available at the Telus Club entrance and is reserved for Suiteholders and Club Members. Look for additional Quick Scan lanes next year.
I have multiple tickets – what do I need to do?
Only the accountholder needs to register before using the Quick Scan Lanes. Any guests whose tickets are with the registered accountholder can enter with the ticketholder. However, if a ticket is transferred, ticketholder can also sign up to use the Quick Scan Lanes.
I’ve signed up but I’d like to opt-out of facial authentication