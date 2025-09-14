Prospects Preview - Flames vs. Oilers

The scene shifted to the Scotiabank Saddledome Saturday, as the Flames prospects hit the ice for an up-tempo practice on the heels of their 6-5 victory in Edmonton Friday night.

Plenty of energy, plenty of anticipation ahead of Sunday's NextGen Showcase, which for some of the young Flames, will be their first opportunity to play in front of a Calgary crowd.

And there was a lot to like from Friday's win, too. The team spread out the offence, getting their half-dozen goals from a half-dozen different skaters.

Wranglers head coach Brett Sutter - serving as bench boss this weekend - figured his group found its stride in a middle stanza that saw them outscore Edmonton 3-0, and he's hoping to see his group work in a similar lock-step in the series finale.

"We got better and better as we went, I thought the second period, we really tried to play the way we wanted to, playing a faster pace, harder-checking, staying on the right side of pucks type of game, and that led to a lot more time in the offensive end, and being able to make plays," Sutter said following Saturday's practice. "For the whole, pretty good. Some young mistakes at the end, and then stuff we worked at today and fixed up.

"Looking forward to the challenge (Sunday)."

The line of Sam Honzek, Carter King and Aydar Suniev combined for four points Friday, and they were again grouped together in drills Saturday afternoon.

The Flames played much of Friday's game with 11 forwards, too, after David Silye left the contest early, but he was a full participant at Saturday's skate.

For Sutter - and the rest of the Flames brass - the goal is to see day-over-day improvement, especially with Training Camp, and another step up in speed and skill on the horizon.

And there's an acknowledgement that even in mid-September, the type of lapses that allowed Friday's 6-2 lead to turn into a 6-5 nail-biter, should be anomalies, rather than routine.

Sutter, though, was confident Saturday that his young charges took those late-game dramatics as a learning lesson, a bit of valuable experience amid an effort that saw Calgary's group showcase plenty of skill.

"For as much we want to see (them) making these high-end plays, scoring goals, it’s also about who can shut it down on the road in a tough rink, protect the lead, and do those little things," he said. "It’ll be a message again (Sunday), make sure to play a full 60 minutes and have a better start.

"I think they’re going to respond well to it."