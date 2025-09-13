Prospects Game Projected Lineup - Flames @ Oilers

The Flames prospects head North for a Battle of Alberta against the Oilers rookies with all the action streamed on CalgaryFlames.com and on the Flames App.
Based off the lines and pairings used during warmups, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:
FORWARDS
Sam Honzek - Carter King - Aydar Suniev
Parker Bell - Carter Wilkie - Andrew Basha
Jacob Battaglia - David Silye - Matvei Gridin
Kadon McCann - Nathan Brisson - Hunter Laing
DEFENCE
Etienne Morin - Hunter Brzustewicz
Axel Hurtig - Simon Mack
Mace'o Phillips - Daniil Skvortsov
GOALTENDERS
Owen Say
Arsenii Sergeev