Prospects Game Projected Lineup - Flames @ Oilers

The Flames prospects head North for a Battle of Alberta against the Oilers rookies with all the action streamed on CalgaryFlames.com and on the Flames App.

Based off the lines and pairings used during warmups, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Sam Honzek - Carter King - Aydar Suniev

Parker Bell - Carter Wilkie - Andrew Basha

Jacob Battaglia - David Silye - Matvei Gridin

Kadon McCann - Nathan Brisson - Hunter Laing

DEFENCE

Etienne Morin - Hunter Brzustewicz

Axel Hurtig - Simon Mack

Mace'o Phillips - Daniil Skvortsov

GOALTENDERS

Owen Say

Arsenii Sergeev