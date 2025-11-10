Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Wild

The Flames kick off a two-game road swing tonight, taking on the Wild at 6 p.m. MT for the first meeting of the season.
Sportsnet West will carry the TV broadcast, while Sportsnet 960 The Fan has the radio call.
As per the lines and pairings used during warmups, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:
FORWARDS
Jonathan Huberdeau - Morgan Frost - Matt Coronato
Yegor Sharangovich - Nazem Kadri - Joel Farabee
Sam Honzek - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman
Ryan Lomberg - Connor Zary - Adam Klapka
DEFENCE
Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson
Joel Hanley - MacKenzie Weegar
Yan Kuznetsov - Brayden Pachal
GOALTENDER
Devin Cooley