Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Wild

The Flames kick off a two-game road swing tonight, taking on the Wild at 6 p.m. MT for the first meeting of the season.

Sportsnet West will carry the TV broadcast, while Sportsnet 960 The Fan has the radio call.

As per the lines and pairings used during warmups, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Jonathan Huberdeau - Morgan Frost - Matt Coronato

Yegor Sharangovich - Nazem Kadri - Joel Farabee

Sam Honzek - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

Ryan Lomberg - Connor Zary - Adam Klapka

DEFENCE

Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson

Joel Hanley - MacKenzie Weegar

Yan Kuznetsov - Brayden Pachal

GOALTENDER

Devin Cooley